CAGR of 5.1% | U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market Estimate to Hit US$ 20.39 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements drive the growth of the U.S. home medical equipment market . However, limited expertise for home-based users and complications associated with use of medical equipment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and oxygen-related products present opportunities in the market.The U.S. home medical equipment market size was valued at $12,380.36 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach $20,397.76 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11424 Home medical equipment refers to the medical devices and supplies used by individuals in their homes for the purpose of diagnosis, treatment, and management of various medical conditions. This equipment can range from simple devices such as thermometers and blood pressure monitor to complex equipment such as oxygen concentrators, power wheelchairs, and hospital beds. These devices are used for patient monitoring, therapeutic monitoring, and mobility assisting to help patients.The therapeutic equipment segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on functionality, the therapeutic equipment segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the U.S. home medical equipment market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in demand for therapeutic equipment raised the number of new product approvals and launches. The report analyzes the segments including patient monitoring equipment and mobility assist & patient support equipment.Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11424 The retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly half of the U.S. home medical equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to a wide variety of medical devices ranging from small portable medical devices to big-sized mobility devices and medical furniture offered by these stores. However, the online retailers segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to convenience and increased accessibility of newly launched devices along with lower costs of products as compared to other distribution channels.Leading Market Players:Abbott LaboratoriesBaxter International Inc.B. Braun Melsungen AGBecton, Dickinson and CompanyGeneral Electric Company (GE Healthcare)Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.Invacare CorporationJohnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)Medtronic Plc.Smith & Nephew Plc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

