Calcium Salts Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2034: A Deep Dive into Industry Drivers

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global calcium salts market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,075.0 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.The global calcium salts market is growing steadily and substantially, mainly due to the highly diversified applications of this item in the food, pharma, agriculture, as well as industrial sectors. Calcium salts, such as carbonate, chloride, and phosphates, are very prominently used for their stabilizing, firming, or nutritional properties. These very salts are crucially considered as additives in dairy food products, beverages, and processed foods, owing to characteristics like fortifying and also preservative properties in general.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:The health benefits of calcium are increasingly becoming known to the public at large and simultaneously increasing demand for fortified foods as well as supplements. The agriculture and construction industries, which are expanding around the world, particularly boost demand for calcium carbonate in soil enhancement and building materials. Advancements in technology related to processing calcium salt have led to growth in the market with better accessibility and efficiency. Calcium salts will continue expanding into markets as health awareness and industrial applications continue growing around the world.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global calcium salts market is projected to grow at 3.5% CAGR and reach US$ 4,337.6 million by 2034.The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,262.6 million between 2024 to 2034.North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 24.3% in 2034,Predominating market players include Solvay, Omya AG & SIBELCO.Pharmaceuticals by application are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 307.4 million between 2024 and 2034.calcium chloride calcium salts of under the product type is expected to reach around US$ 713.4 million by 2024.“Calcium carbonate and calcium chloride are crucial for cement and concrete production,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Growing Intake of Fortified Foods and Drinks to Maintain Bone HealthAs more individuals use items that will help preserve bone health, the key trend driving the increase in demand for calcium salts worldwide is the increased use of fortified meals and beverages. In order to cover dietary gaps and promote long-term health, calcium salts—particularly calcium carbonate and calcium citrate—are frequently added to food and beverages as supplements to increase the amount of calcium.Demand is being driven by a greater understanding of the need of preventive healthcare in preventing disorders like osteoporosis, particularly among the elderly. The growing number of vegans and plant-based diets has further encouraged calcium-enriched nondairy products.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Development by Market Players in the Calcium Salts MarketCarmeuse: In Oct 2024, Carmeuse reported a wide range of expansion activities within North America that will emphasize environmentally friendly practices and improved production abilities.Omya AG: Sep 2024, Omya AG developed new high-purity calcium carbonate product lines targeted at the pharmaceutical and food sectors therefore improving its product range.Growing Pharmaceutical Need for Calcium-Based Antacids and SupplementsGiven growing awareness of digestive health issues and illnesses linked to poor bone density in the senior population, the pharmaceutical industry has seen a surge in demand for calcium-based antacids and supplements, particularly in recent years. Antacids frequently contain calcium carbonate, which neutralizes stomach acid consistently and with few adverse effects. In order to preserve bone health, there is a significant need for calcium supplements due to the global aging population, osteoporosis, and related conditions.Customers, particularly those following diets that limit dairy consumption, are taking the initiative in preventive healthcare by selecting calcium-based supplements to increase their calcium intake. Pharmaceutical companies have been innovating and introducing novel calcium supplement formulations, ranging from chewable to liquid forms, to accommodate a variety of consumer preferences as a result of the increased interest in tailored and preventative treatment. 