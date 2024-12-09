Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Forecast To Reach $204.68 Billion By 2028 With 6% Annual Growth

Finished Vehicles Logistics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The finished vehicles logistics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $204.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

The finished vehicles logistics market has grown considerably in recent times. Projected to climb from $153.33 billion in 2023 to $162.32 billion in 2024, this signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period is fuelled by numerous factors. These include urbanization, an increased number of dealerships, the establishment of government policies, growth in car-sharing and ride-hailing services, and the rise in supply chain logistics.

What Are the Projections for the Growth and Market Size of the Finished Vehicles Logistics Market?

The finished vehicles logistics market size is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future, with projections indicating an increase to $204.68 billion in 2028. Commensurate with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6%, this growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an array of factors. Chief amongst these are a focus on reducing logistics costs, the rise in consumer expectations, efficient inventory management practices, effective insurance and risk management solutions. Major trends predicted for this period include advancements in fleet management technologies, adoption of digital technologies, development of autonomous trucks, enhancements in last-mile delivery solutions, and the utilization of data analytics.

What Is the Key Growth Driver of the Finished Vehicles Logistics Market?

The surge in the production of automobiles is expected to be a critical growth driver for the finished vehicles logistics market. The production of automobiles is on the rise due to increasing global demand for vehicles, advances in automotive technology, and expanding economies, particularly in emerging markets.

Which Companies Are Key Players in the Finished Vehicles Logistics Market?

Prominent companies operating in the finished vehicles logistics market include United Parcel Service Inc., CEVA Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, DSV A/S, Kühne + Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Geodis SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., XPO Inc., Sankyu Inc., GEFCO S.A., Crowley Maritime Corporation, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG, Acertus, ARS Altmann AG, Omsan Lojistik A/S, Groupe Charles André

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Finished Vehicles Logistics Market?

Strategic partnerships aimed at developing advanced logistics solutions are a key trend amongst significant companies in the finished vehicles logistics market. These strategic partnerships enable finished vehicle logistics companies to pool their resources and expertise, enhance their research and development capabilities, extend their market reach, and accelerate commercialization.

How Is the Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Segmented?

The finished vehicles logistics market segmentation is as follows:

1 By Service: Transportation, Warehousing, Distribution, Value-Added Services, Other Services

2 By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

3 By Distribution Channel: Economy, Luxury

4 By End-Use: Original Equipment Manufacturers OEMs, Dealerships, Other End-Uses

Regional Insights: North America Dominates the Finished Vehicles Logistics Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the finished vehicles logistics market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Covered regions in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

