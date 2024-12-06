Audfly Launches the Cube 01 Standard Engineering Module for Directional Sound Systems

The Cube 01 Standard Engineering Module, designed for flexibility and easy installation, offers scalable configurations and versatile mounting options for directional sound systems in various commercial and consumer environments.

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology has introduced the Cube 01 Standard Engineering Module, designed to offer greater flexibility and expand the range of options available for directional speaker systems. The Cube 01 enhances the versatility, ease of installation, and acoustical performance, providing users with more customizable solutions for a variety of commercial and consumer applications.The Cube 01 module introduces a groundbreaking approach to directional sound systems. Engineered with flexibility in mind, it can be expanded to 2, 3, or 4 units, making it adaptable for diverse sound environments, from public spaces to private settings. Additionally, it supports multiple mounting options, including compatibility with standard VESA brackets, ensuring seamless integration into existing setups.“The Cube 01 is a game-changer for industries looking for high-performance directional sound solutions,” says Gu, engineer of Audfly Technology. “With its easy installation process and scalable configuration, it offers professionals a standardized yet customizable solution.”The module is built for efficiency with engineered connection interfaces that simplify on-site construction and installation, reducing setup time and enhancing workflow. It is designed to deliver exceptional acoustical performance, with sound pressure levels ranging from 80±3dB to 86±3dB, depending on the configuration. The integrated controls allow users to fine-tune performance for optimal sound delivery, whether in a corporate office, retail environment, or home theater system.The Cube 01 module is ideal for use in a variety of applications, including commercial spaces, audio-visual installations, interactive displays, and more. With its combination of compact design, scalable functionality, and superior acoustics, the Cube 01 is poised to become an essential tool for professionals in the directional sound and audio industry.

