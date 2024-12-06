Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,173 in the last 365 days.

Audfly Launches the Cube 01 Standard Engineering Module for Directional Sound Systems

Cube 01 Standard Engineering Module for directional sound systems, showcasing its sleek, modular design with multiple units stacked together. The image highlights its compact form and versatile mounting options, compatible with standard VESA brackets, mak

The Cube 01 Standard Engineering Module, designed for flexibility and easy installation, offers scalable configurations and versatile mounting options for directional sound systems in various commercial and consumer environments.

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audfly Technology has introduced the Cube 01 Standard Engineering Module, designed to offer greater flexibility and expand the range of options available for directional speaker systems. The Cube 01 enhances the versatility, ease of installation, and acoustical performance, providing users with more customizable solutions for a variety of commercial and consumer applications.

The Cube 01 module introduces a groundbreaking approach to directional sound systems. Engineered with flexibility in mind, it can be expanded to 2, 3, or 4 units, making it adaptable for diverse sound environments, from public spaces to private settings. Additionally, it supports multiple mounting options, including compatibility with standard VESA brackets, ensuring seamless integration into existing setups.

“The Cube 01 is a game-changer for industries looking for high-performance directional sound solutions,” says Gu, engineer of Audfly Technology. “With its easy installation process and scalable configuration, it offers professionals a standardized yet customizable solution.”

The module is built for efficiency with engineered connection interfaces that simplify on-site construction and installation, reducing setup time and enhancing workflow. It is designed to deliver exceptional acoustical performance, with sound pressure levels ranging from 80±3dB to 86±3dB, depending on the configuration. The integrated controls allow users to fine-tune performance for optimal sound delivery, whether in a corporate office, retail environment, or home theater system.

The Cube 01 module is ideal for use in a variety of applications, including commercial spaces, audio-visual installations, interactive displays, and more. With its combination of compact design, scalable functionality, and superior acoustics, the Cube 01 is poised to become an essential tool for professionals in the directional sound and audio industry.

Wei Ke
Audfly Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audfly Launches the Cube 01 Standard Engineering Module for Directional Sound Systems

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more