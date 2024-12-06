Reaching New Heights: Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market Expected to Reach $2.35 Billion, Globally, by 2030 | AMR

Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market Growth

Increase in purchasing power parity across the globe drives the demand for luxury vehicles. Luxury vehicles are equipped with enhanced performance capabilities.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (SUV, Sedan, and Others) and Commercial Vehicles), Propulsion (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global hands-free power liftgate industry was accounted for $1.12 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4089 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Rise in demand for luxury vehicles, integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles, and need to offer improved customer convenience and comfort have boosted the growth of the global hands-free power liftgate market. However, high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanisms over time hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles and technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.There has been increase in demand for luxury vehicles over the years. In 2021, Rolls Royce sales soared 49% to a record high in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, increase in demand for premium and luxury cars from emerging markets is expected to contribute in the growth of hands-free power liftgate market 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global hands-free power liftgate market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to high demand for passenger vehicles and need for comfort and luxury to enhance driving experience. The report includes analysis of the commercial vehicles segment.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hands-free-power-liftgate-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to focus on integrating advanced features into vehicles to enhance passenger experience and comfort. However, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the global hands-free power liftgate market, due to rise in demand for hands-free power liftgate by consumers for increased comfort.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎By region, the market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in sale of luxury vehicles and integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles. However, the global hands-free power liftgate market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to demand for premium cars & advanced features in vehicles, increased disposable income in countries such as India & China, and rise in development of autonomous vehicles in the region 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4089 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Aisin CorporationAutoease TechnologyBrose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KGContinental AGHi-Lex CorporationHuf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co.Johnson Holdings LimitedMagna International Inc.Stabilus GmbHWoodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc. 