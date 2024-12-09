Global Fibrin Sealants Market Set For 8.2% Growth, Reaching $1.49 Billion By 2028

Fibrin Sealants Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The fibrin sealants market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The global fibrin sealants market has witnessed considerable growth recently. It will grow from $1 billion in 2023 to $1.08 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as increased medical tourism, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, a rise in elective surgical procedures, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a surge in demand for quick hemostasis solutions.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate of the Fibrin Sealants Market?

The fibrin sealants market size is set to see remarkable growth in the coming years. The market is projected to grow to $1.49 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors contributing to growth in the projected period include a growing number of cosmetic surgeries, a rising geriatric population, an increasing occurrence of CABG, an increasing number of blood-related disorders, and more dental surgeries. Technological advancements, innovative hemostatic technologies, personalized medicine, digital health technologies, and robotic-assisted surgeries are set to be major trends in the upcoming period.

Gain Complete Insights into the Global Template Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19434&type=smp

What Is Spurring the Growth of the Fibrin Sealants Market?

Fibrin sealants play a vital role in cosmetic surgeries. Their ability to promote faster wound healing, reduce bleeding, and minimize scarring results in improved surgical outcomes and hastens patient recovery. These factors are contributing to the increased popularity of cosmetic surgeries, which in turn propels the growth of the fibrin sealants market. In September 2023, US-based American Society of Plastic Surgeons, CosmetAssure, reported liposuction as the most sought-after plastic surgery procedure, with 347,782 procedures performed marking a 7% increase from 2022, and tummy tucks also saw a 5% rise, with 170,110 procedures performed.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fibrin-sealants-global-market-report

Which Major Players Are Impacting the Fibrin Sealants Market?

Leaders in the fibrin sealants market include Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring, Grifols S.A., Sigma-Aldrich, Nordson Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Biotest AG, LFB Group, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Corza Medical, Aesculap Inc., Ethicon Inc., CryoLife Inc., VIVEX Biologics Inc., MediWound Ltd., and Cohesion Technologies Inc.

What Key Trends Are Shaping the Fibrin Sealants Market?

Major companies operating in the fibrin sealants market are developing hemostatic agents designed to rapidly stop bleeding upon contact. Hemostatic agents are substances used to promote blood clotting at a wound or surgical site. In February 2022, an India-based hemostatic agent manufacturer, Swasth Kare, launched SeraSeal, a fibrin sealant designed by India-based Wortham Laboratories. SeraSeal stops bleeding within moments, a feature crucial in arterial hemorrhage emergencies, and its translucent nature allows surgeons to visualize the bleeding site clearly, aiding decision-making during procedures.

How Is the Fibrin Sealants Market Segmented?

The market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Liquid, Patch, Powder

2 By Technology: Autologous Donation, Viral Inactivation, Recombinant Production, Other Technologies

3 By Application: General Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Wound Management, Orthopedic Surgery, Urological Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Transplant Surgery, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

What Is the Global Scenario of the Fibrin Sealants Market?

In 2023, North America held the largest share in the fibrin sealants market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report extensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanomaterials-global-market-report

Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-reinforced-plastic-vessels-global-market-report

Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-adhesives-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.