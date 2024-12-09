Global Fiberglass Doors Market Set For 9.6% Growth, Reaching $20.57 Billion By 2028

Fiberglass Doors Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fiberglass doors market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%” — The Business Research Company

How Has the Fiberglass Doors Market Performed in Recent Years and What is its Future Outlook?

The fiberglass doors market size has grown significantly in recent years. It has seen an increase from $13.03 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $14.26 billion in 2024. This steady growth, at a projected compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%, is largely due to important factors such as increasing regulations and standards for energy efficiency, growing awareness about environmental sustainability, rising economic growth, increased construction activities, a surge in home renovation and remodeling projects, and cost benefits of fiberglass doors.

What Does Future Hold for the Fiberglass Doors Market?

The fiberglass doors market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, with an expected surge to $20.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This optimistic growth projection for the forecast period can be attributed to the growing adoption of smart home technologies, increasing emphasis on green building certifications and sustainable construction practices, rapid urbanization, ongoing infrastructure development projects, rising demand for customized and aesthetically pleasing doors, and continued advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies.

What are the Major Trends Driving the Market's Growth?

One of the major trends in the forecast period includes smart home integration, customization and personalization, advances in materials and design, sustainable and eco-friendly products, and innovative design and aesthetics. The driving force behind the growing fiberglass doors market is the increase in construction activities relating to planning, designing, building, and maintaining structures or infrastructure. Fiberglass doors contribute significantly to the construction sector by improving durability, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal.

Who are the Key Players in the Fiberglass Doors Market?

Major companies operating in the fiberglass doors market are ASSA ABLOY Group, Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., Masonite International Corporation, Pella Corporation, Therma-Tru Corporation, and Milgard Manufacturing LLC, among others. These key industry players are making substantial contributions to the market growth.

How are the Key Players Innovating the Fiberglass Doors Market?

Several leading companies in the fiberglass doors market are adopting strategic partnerships, using each other's strengths and resources for mutual benefits. For instance, in January 2022, Therma-Tru Corp., a US-based manufacturer of fiberglass entry doors, partnered with Larson Inc., a US-based manufacturer of storm doors, to introduce the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system. This innovative solution features a storm door integrated flush into the door frame’s brickmold, creating a single, cohesive unit that allows fresh air to circulate through an interchangeable screen.

How is the Fiberglass Doors Market Segmented?

The fiberglass doors market is segmented by:

1 Product Type: Interior, Exterior

2 Design: Solid Doors, Doors With Glass

3 Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

4 Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Which Region Holds the Largest Market Share?

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the fiberglass doors market in 2023. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

