Global Fecal Transplant Therapy Market Set For 6.1% Growth, Reaching $2.56 Billion By 2028

Fecal Transplant Therapy Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fecal transplant therapy market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Fecal Transplant Therapy Market?

The fecal transplant therapy market size has seen robust growth in recent years. Expectations are that it will grow from $1.91 billion in 2023 to $2.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to an increasing awareness of fecal transplant procedures, high demand for advanced treatment, growing consciousness worldwide, a rise in research and development investment, and the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease.

What Is The Forecasted Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Fecal Transplant Therapy Market?

The fecal transplant therapy market size is anticipated to witness strong growth in the next few years. It is projected to reach $2.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. This expected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of biologics for the treatment, rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, increase in the use of biopesticides, growing prescriptions for novel drugs, and the increase in patients with target medical conditions.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Fecal Transplant Therapy Market?

A significant factor driving the growth of the fecal transplant therapy market is the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease IBD. IBD is a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, which includes conditions such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The rise in inflammatory bowel disease cases are due to factors like increased consumption of highly processed foods, frequent or inappropriate use of antibiotics, improved hygiene, and reduced exposure to infectious agents in childhood. Fecal transplant therapy aims to restore a healthy gut microbiota, thereby helping mitigate inflammation and improve symptoms in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, potentially influencing its management and progression. For instance, Crohn's and Colitis Canada, a Canada-based non-profit organization, predicts that there will be 470,000 inflammatory bowel disease IBD sufferers in Canada by 2035, up from an estimated 322,600 in 2023.

Who Are The Key Players In The Global Fecal Transplant Therapy Market?

Major companies operating in the fecal transplant therapy market are Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Health System Inc., Northwestern Medicine, NYU Langone Health, Michigan Medicine, UCLA Health, Duke University Health System Inc., Stanford Health Care, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Emory Healthcare, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation, Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital Inc., Rebiotix Inc., Seres Therapeutics Inc., UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, OpenBiome, Center for Digestive Disease, BiomeBank Incorporated, and The Regents of the University of California.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Global Fecal Transplant Therapy Market?

Major companies operating in the fecal transplant therapy market are focusing on developing innovative therapies, such as pill forms of fecal microbiota transplantation FMT therapy. This encapsulates live bacteria from donor feces, designed to be taken orally. The aim is to replenish healthy gut bacteria and improve intestinal health. For instance, in April 2023, Seres Therapeutics Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, and Nestlé Health Science S.A., a Switzerland-based healthcare company, launched VOWST. Supplied as capsules, VOWST provides a convenient and less invasive treatment option to prevent recurrent clostridioides difficile infection rCDI in adults following antibacterial treatment. Unlike traditional fecal microbiota transplantation FMT, which involves transferring whole stools, VOWST uses live bacterial spores of multiple Firmicute species derived from fecal microbiota from healthy human donors, believed to restore the gut microbiome.

How Is The Global Fecal Transplant Therapy Market Segmented?

The fecal transplant therapy market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Procedure: Fecal Enema, Fecal Bacteriotherapy, Stool Transplant, Human Probiotic Infusion, Fecal Transfusion

2 By Disease: Clostridium Difficile Infection, Autism, Obesity, Parkinson's Disease PD, Diabetes Mellitus, Other Diseases

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Regional Insights Into The Global Fecal Transplant Therapy Market?

North America was the largest region in the fecal transplant therapy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

