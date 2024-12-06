167M Downloads: Miracle Play Partners with Global IP Ragnarok: Monster World

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Esports tournament platform, Miracle Play, announced on November 22nd that it has entered into an onboarding partnership with the mobile strategy game Ragnarok: Monster World, based on the globally recognized Ragnarok Online IP, which boasts over 167 million downloads worldwide. Through this partnership, Ragnarok: Monster World will be integrated into the Miracle Play platform, delivering an enhanced Esports tournament experience to users across Asia and the Americas, including Thailand, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Brazil, and the United States.





About Miracle Play

Miracle Play is a blockchain-based Esports tournament platform that fosters interaction, competition, and collaboration among Esports players in an equitable and autonomous ecosystem. Moving beyond traditional centralized structures, the platform empowers users to actively participate in and manage tournaments, creating a more flexible and inclusive environment. Since its beta launch in September, the platform’s Club System has enabled users to form clubs of up to 500 members, allowing them to independently manage club funds—a core feature that highlights the platform’s potential and innovation.

Recent Updates to Enhance User Experience

On November 15, Miracle Play introduced the Superhost System, granting approved partners the ability to independently host large-scale leagues and seasonal tournaments. This update has also established an environment where hosting regular leagues and realizing sustainable revenue models is now possible. Following this, the Ladder System was introduced, allowing players to earn experience points (EXP) based on tournament participation and performance, progressing through five ranks from beginner to master. Unique missions and tournaments are integrated into the system to foster active participation and engagement from users. These enhancements enable both users and partners to grow collaboratively while promoting vibrant participation across the platform.

To date, Miracle Play has achieved over 800,000 cumulative tournament participants, $320K in total prize payouts, and the completion of more than 10,000 tournaments, cementing its reputation as a trusted Esports tournament platform. These milestones further reinforce the platform’s value and credibility in the global Esports market.

About Ragnarok: Monster World

Ragnarok: Monster World inherits the captivating world of the Ragnarok IP and is backed by a strong fanbase and high recognition in Southeast Asia and global markets. The game combines tower defense mechanics and monster collection with strategic real-time PvP combat. Players build unique decks by selecting eight cards, summoning monsters to attack their opponent’s towers, and striving for victory. The game also features a job system, allowing players to experience diverse gameplay styles using characters such as swordsmen, archers, and wizards, each with unique skills that offer strategic depth and immersive gameplay.

A Shared Vision for Global Expansion

The Ragnarok IP, widely regarded as a "national game" in Southeast Asia, has built deep connections with fans in countries such as Thailand, the Philippines, and Brazil. The onboarding of Ragnarok: Monster World to the Miracle Play platform is expected to create a powerful synergy between the existing fanbase and the platform. Through this integration, longtime Ragnarok fans can enjoy the familiar characters and rich world of the IP in a fresh way—through Miracle Play's Esports tournaments with a PVP strategy gaming twist. This collaboration aims to reimagine cherished memories while encouraging new experiences, driving user engagement, and increasing participation on the platform.

Statements from Partners

A representative from Miracle Play stated, "The onboarding partnership with Ragnarok: Monster World not only enhances the global recognition of the beloved Ragnarok IP but also boosts the Esports competitiveness of the Miracle Play platform. This partnership will provide a distinctive gaming experience not only to existing fans but also to new users from regions such as Thailand, Japan, and the United States. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our ecosystem by introducing more diverse global IPs, enriched content, and upgraded tournament systems.”

A spokesperson for Ragnarok: Monster World added: “We are thrilled to see the beloved Ragnarok IP open a new chapter through its collaboration with Miracle Play, an Esports tournament platform. This partnership will provide longtime Ragnarok fans with an exciting new way to engage with the game and build meaningful experiences through tournaments. We will continue to evolve our content environment to bring satisfaction and delight to our global fanbase.”

Contact:

Miracle Play

eight@miracleplay.gg

Monster World

marketing@0xtribe.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Miracle Play. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7242b442-fc0c-4c73-be28-6a113fa2fde6

Miracle Play Miracle Play

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.