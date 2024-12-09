Global Ethno Tourism Community Based Eco Tourism Market Set For 19.7% Growth, Reaching $23.1 Billion By 2028

Ethno Tourism Community Based Eco Tourism Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ethno tourism community based eco-tourism market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%” — The Business Research Company

The global ethno tourism community based eco-tourism market is projected to see a significant boost, with projections for the market size to grow rapidly from $9.4 billion in 2023 to $11.24 billion in 2024. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.6%. The driving factors behind this growth are rising interest in cultural heritage, heightened environmental consciousness, a growing desire for genuine travel experiences, and a surge in eco-friendly accommodations. In the backdrop of all these, there's a robust responsible travel culture gaining ground.

What lies ahead for the Ethno Tourism Community Based Eco Tourism Market?

Looking forward, the ethno tourism community based eco-tourism market is set on an accelerated growth trajectory. Predictions are that by 2028, the market size will hit a whopping $23.1 billion, registering a CAGR of 19.7%. The future growth is attributed to an elevated consumer demand for sustainability practices, the emergence of more effective community empowerment initiatives, progressive innovations in eco-tourism technology, and a spike in global awareness of indigenous rights. Other exciting trends on the radar include expansion of niche eco-tourism destinations, collaborative actions between tourism operators and local communities, appeal for wellness and regenerative travel, augmented focus on cultural authenticity and heritage preservation, as well as development of low-impact travel technologies.

Which Key Factors Will Drive The Market Forward?

The expansion of the tourism sector is anticipated to give a significant push to the growth of the ethno tourism community based eco-tourism market. This broad sector encompasses businesses and services that foster travel and leisure, aspiring to deliver memorable experiences and economic advantages. Fuelled by favorable economic conditions and persuasive cultural and social trends, the tourism sector is on the rise, shaping traveler preferences and influencing the success of tourism initiatives. The growing tourism sector is expected to steer the market to higher grounds as it satisfies the increasing demand for unique, authentic travel experiences that prioritize sustainability and cultural immersion. A case in point is the upward rebound of international tourist arrivals in May 2023, reaching 80% of the pre-pandemic levels with around 235 million travelers according to a United Nations World Tourism Organization report. Quite naturally, this expansion within the tourism sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the ethno tourism community based eco-tourism market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players?

Some of the leading organizations operating within the ethno tourism community based eco-tourism market are Marriott International Inc., Booking Holdings, Expedia Group Inc., and Hilton Worldwide Holdings. Other key players include Airbnb Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group IHG, Accor SA, Trip, American Express Global Business Travel, Blue Yonder Inc., and several others. Their efforts are instrumental in pushing the growth boundaries of the market.

What Are The Major Trends Reshaping The Market?

At the leading edge of market innovations, key companies are increasingly developing ethical tours to allow travelers the chance to explore destinations responsibly. Ethical tours are tailor-made to encourage responsible and sustainable tourism practices. They prioritize the welfare of local communities along with cultural preservation and environmental conservation. A fine example is the partnership between Rabbie’s Tours, a UK-based tour company, and VisitScotland, a UK-based national tourist board, which launched two sustainable and responsible trips in July 2022. These tours are designed to offer sustainable and responsible travel experiences, permitting guests to interact with locals dedicated to preserving Scotland’s cultural heritage while visiting significant sites.

Market Segments Overview

The ethno tourism community based eco-tourism market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Domestic Ethno Tourism, International Ethno Tourism

2 By Accommodation: Farm Stays, Cottage Rentals, Eco-Lodges, Homestays

3 By Demographic: Male, Female, Kids

4 By Age Group: Below 15 Years, 16 To 25 Years, 26 To 35 Years, 36 To 45 Years, 46 To 55 Years, Above 55 Years

5 By Application: Solo Travelers, Couples, Families, and other Applications

Which Regions Hold The Prominent Market Share?

Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominating region in the ethno tourism community based eco-tourism market in 2023, with Europe predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the subsequent period. The regions that this market report throws light on are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

