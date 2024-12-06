Baby Drinks Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 67,102.2 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.9%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global baby drinks market size was valued at $30,964.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $67,102.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the infant formula segment accounted for approximately 95% of the global market in terms of value.Increase in participation of the working women population has led to a rise in the number of women professionals who prefer ready-to-eat nutritious products for their babies. This trend is expected to boost the baby drinks market growth in the near future.Request Sample Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2333 Baby drinks comprise infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, which are consumed by infants and toddlers. The infant formula segment accounts for the highest share in the baby drinks market. Infant formula products contain the necessary nutrients and vitamins, which are necessary for the growth and development of the baby. Physicians recommend the use of infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. Babies can be fed at convenience, which makes it easier for working mothers.The market is driven by factors such as high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and others.These factors provide baby drinks market opportunities for growth.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-drinks-market/purchase-options Presently, consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer minimally-processed foods and natural drinks for their babies. Thus, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is expected to provide potential opportunities for manufacturers of baby drinks. The manufacturers are focused on organic contents by removing the genetically modified ingredients (GMOs), synthetic pesticides, and fertilizers, in the feeds of cows. Thus, the milk used in the infant formula is certified as organic, which is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the market.According to the global baby drinks market trends, the players operating have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their baby drinks market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Danone S.A., HIPP GmbH & CO. VERTRIEB KG, NESTLE S.A., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, The Kraft Heinz Company, BOBBIE, and Holle Baby Food AG.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2333 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.