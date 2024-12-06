Explosive Growth in the Container and Kubernetes Security Market: Trends, Industry Challenges and Future Outlook to 2030

Container and Kubernetes Security Market Growth

A container and Kubernetes security is an enhanced security network technology used to advance traditional network technology with a modern cloud-native.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global container and Kubernetes security market was pegged at $714.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11797 Container security is a standard unit of software used to package up code and all its dependencies that are anticipated to condense the process of building and establish cloud-native applications. Furthermore, the Kubernetes security technology is an open-sourced orchestration engine hosted by the cloud-native computing foundation (CNCF) for scaling, automating marshaling, and administration of containerized applications. Moreover, the growing concern related to container cyber security across the healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and government sectors is anticipated to propel the demand for container and Kubernetes security market.Rise in concerns related to vulnerabilities and cyberattacks across the globe and surge in popularity of microservices drive the market growth . However, misuse of container images and various communication and network laws are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Further, increase in implementation of hybrid cloud technology across prime venders is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the container and Kubernetes security industry during the forecast period.The large enterprise segment was the highest contributor to the container and kubernetes security market share in 2020. The BFSI and IT & telecommunication segments collectively accounted for around 42.6% market share in 2020. Surge in adoption of hybrid cloud technology application across large enterprises has led the growth of this segment; thereby, enhancing the container and Kubernetes security market growth.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11797 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.Based on components, the container security platform segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.On the basis of enterprises size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2030.The global container and Kubernetes security market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-and-kubernetes-security-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Aqua Security,Alert Logic,Cloud Passage,Capsule8,Qualys,Nev Vector,Twist lock,Trend Micro,StackRox,Sysdig.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

