Ink Realm by Iris Liu and Eden Hsu Wins Iron A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Ink Realm

Taiwanese Design Duo Recognized for Exceptional Residential Interior Design Project Combining Nature, Technology, and Minimalism

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Ink Realm by Iris Liu and Eden Hsu as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of the Taiwanese design duo's residential interior design project.Ink Realm's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. The project's seamless integration of natural elements, smart home technology, and minimalist aesthetics aligns with the evolving preferences of modern homeowners seeking functional, sustainable, and visually appealing living spaces.Distinguishing itself from competitors, Ink Realm showcases a harmonious blend of indoor and outdoor spaces, with floor-to-ceiling windows inviting nature's greenery into the interior. The design's minimalist approach emphasizes the interweaving of the building's interior and exterior, creating a serene atmosphere reminiscent of a Chinese ink-play landscape. The thoughtful incorporation of natural building materials, such as charcoal and diatomaceous earth, ensures optimal temperature and humidity regulation while purifying the air and promoting carbon reduction.The Iron A' Design Award for Ink Realm serves as a testament to Iris Liu and Eden Hsu's dedication to pushing the boundaries of residential interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within their practice, encouraging further exploration of nature-inspired aesthetics, smart home integration, and sustainable design solutions. The award also motivates the design duo to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their forthcoming endeavors.PIN-YEN LIU contributed to the project as a collaborator, working alongside the lead designers Iris Liu and Eden Hsu to bring the Ink Realm concept to fruition.Interested parties may learn more about Ink Realm and its designers at:About Iris Liu and Eden HsuIris Liu and Eden Hsu are accomplished interior designers based in Taiwan, known for their innovative and sustainable design approach. With a focus on residential projects, the duo skillfully incorporates natural elements, smart home technology, and minimalist aesthetics to create functional and visually stunning living spaces. Their award-winning design, Ink Realm, exemplifies their commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design while prioritizing the well-being of both the occupants and the environment.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to interior space and exhibition designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to the field, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that meet the highest professional and industrial standards, showcasing the skill and dedication of their creators.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a distinguished international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. With a diverse range of participants, including leading design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that winning designs demonstrate superior quality, innovation, and positive impact on society. By participating in this prestigious competition, designers have the opportunity to inspire future trends and contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

