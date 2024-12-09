Ergonomic Chair Global Market Forecast To Reach $14.61 Billion By 2028 With 8.1% Annual Growth

Ergonomic Chair Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ergonomic chair market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

The ergonomic chair market has seen strong growth in recent years, thanks to increasing demand for comfortable and health-friendly seating solutions. The market is estimated to grow from $9.92 billion in 2023 to $10.70 billion in 2024, posting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. Factors such as a growing working-class population, increasing health and fitness awareness, and a higher demand for ergonomic chairs in both commercial and residential settings are fueling this growth.

In the next few years, the ergonomic chair market is set to see more robust growth. It's forecasted to soar to $14.61 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.1%. Innovations in chair design and materials, as well as rising awareness about employee health drive this growth. Moreover, a lifestyle shift, an increase in dual-income households, and a growing demand for eco-friendly products also contribute to the market's expansion.

One primary catalyst for market growth is the increasing prevalence of lower back pain. This condition, characterized by discomfort in the lumbar region of the spine, is seeing growing numbers due to an increasingly sedentary lifestyle and an aging population. Ergonomic chairs can help alleviate this pain by providing lumbar support, reducing strain on the lower spine during prolonged sitting periods. According to the World Health Organization, the global number of people affected by low back pain is expected to increase from 619 million in 2020 to 843 million by 2050.

The ergonomic chair market boasts a host of key industry players, including Herman Miller Inc., Haworth Inc., Humanscale Corporation, Okamura Corporation, and Teknion Corporation. Other significant market leaders include Global Furniture Group, Kimball International Inc., Nilkamal Limited, Ergotron Inc., HNI Corporation, Workrite Ergonomics LLC, Modway Inc., Bristol Technologies Sdn. Bhd., Steelcase Inc., Eurotech Seating, Varier Furniture AS, Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Branch Furniture Inc., PSI Seating Ltd., Buro Seating, and X-Chair LLC.

Many major companies in the ergonomic chair market are focusing on the development of advanced products, such as cutting-edge ergonomic seating solutions, to enhance user comfort and to alleviate health issues associated with prolonged sitting. For instance, ErgoSpace, an India-based furniture solution provider, recently launched the Polo Chair, a cutting-edge seating solution designed for modern workplaces.

The ergonomic chair market can be segmented by:

1 Product: Swivel Chair, Adjustable Chair, Fixed Chair

2 Material: Plastic, Steel, Other Materials

3 End-User: Residential, Commercial

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the ergonomic chair market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

