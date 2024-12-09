Global Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostic Technologies Market Set For 21.6% Growth, Reaching $33.82 Billion By 2028

Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostic Technologies Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $33.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%” — The Business Research Company

The epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market has grown exponentially in recent years. It is projected to rise from $12.78 billion in 2023 to $15.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.2%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to increasing understanding of epigenetic mechanisms, the development of genome-wide association studies GWAS, increasing demand for healthcare, increasing geriatric populations, and increasing prevalence of cancer.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostic Technologies Market?

The epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $33.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, increasing prevalence of inflammatory disorders, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for personalized medicine and increasing awareness and adoption of epigenetic diagnostics.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostic Technologies Market?

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market. Cancer refers to a collection of diseases marked by abnormal cell growth that can invade or spread to other parts of the body. Epigenetic drugs and diagnostic technologies help prevent the rising cases of cancer by targeting and modifying gene expression, enabling early detection and personalized treatment strategies. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australia-based government agency, the number of cancer cases diagnosed in Australia increased from 156,781 in 2021 to 160,570 in 2022.

Which Key Industry Players Are Behind the Growth of the Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostic Technologies Market?

Major industry players such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN NV, Exact Sciences Corporation, and others are playing a significant role in the growth of the Epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostic Technologies Market?

One emerging trend is the focus on developing innovative technologies such as DNA methylation analysis technology to enhance the precision and effectiveness of disease detection, improve personalized treatment strategies, and advance our understanding of gene regulation in various diseases. For instance, in August 2023, Watchmaker Genomics Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, partnered with Exact Sciences Corp., a US-based molecular diagnostics company, to develop and commercialize a novel DNA methylation analysis technology known as TET-assisted pyridine borane sequencing TAPS.

How Is The Global Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostic Technologies Market Segmented?

The global market for epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies is categorized:

1 By Technology: Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Large Non Coding Ribonucleic Acid RNA, MicroRNA Modification, Chromatin Structures

2 By Application: Oncology, Solid Tumors, Liquid Tumors, Non Oncology, Inflammatory Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostic Technologies Market?

The Epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market witnessed the largest growth in North America in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

