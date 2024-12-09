Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Testing Market Set For 6.4% Growth, Reaching $3.65 Billion By 2028

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Testing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

How has the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market grown in recent years?

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay ELISA testing market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, expanding from $2.68 billion in 2023 to an expected $2.85 billion in 2024. This solid growth, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%, can be credited to the global prevalence of chronic diseases, increased funding and emphasis on biomedical research, government initiatives, health awareness programs, and the approval of ELISA tests by regulatory bodies.

What are the future projections for the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market size?

Looking ahead, the ELISA testing market is forecasting strong growth, with projections indicating a rise to $3.65 billion by 2028. This figures supports a CAGR of 6.4%, indicating solid momentum for the market. This positive trajectory is largely attributable to factors such as the escalating demand for personalized medicine, a growing geriatric population, greater emphasis on early detection, improved access to healthcare services, and an increasing need for chronic disease monitoring. Technological advancements, expanding areas of application, the advent of high-throughput screening, growth of point-of-care testing, and the emergence of digital ELISA, are also significant drivers spearheading the forecast period growth.

What key factors are fueling the growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market?

A pivotal market driver is the growing incidence of infectious disorders. These diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can spread between individuals and impact various body systems. Increased global travel and the rise of antimicrobial resistance, which complicates infection control are contributing factors to the prevalence of infectious disorders. ELISA testing is beneficial for these disorders as it enables the accurate detection and quantification of specific antigens or antibodies related to the infection, aiding in diagnosis, monitoring disease progression, and evaluating treatment effectiveness. This makes ELISA testing crucial to the healthcare sector thereby driving its market growth.

Who are the major players in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market?

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market is characterized by the active participation of numerous major companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, R&D Systems Inc., Sino Biological Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., RayBiotech Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., AnaSpec Inc., Biomatik, Arigo Biolaboratories Corp., MyBioSource Inc., Boster Biological Technology, Eagle Biosciences Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., StressMarq Biosciences Inc., XpressBio

What are the emerging trends in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market?

Major companies in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market are expanding their offerings by focusing on product innovations, such as novel ELISA kits. These new versions of ELISA tests offer improved accuracy, sensitivity, and usability for detecting and quantifying biomarkers.

How is the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market segmented?

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market is segmented by:

1 Type: Direct, Sandwich, Indirect, Multiple And Portable, Competitive ELISA

2 Application: Immunology, Inflammation, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Protein Quantitation, Other Applications

3 End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Other End-Users

What are the regional insights?

In 2023, North America held the largest market share in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

