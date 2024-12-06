Y Design by Yunnan Tech and Business University Wins Iron A'Design Award in Graphics,Illustration,Communication Design

Y Design

Innovative Visual Identity Design Recognized for Its Unique Approach and Execution by the International A' Design Award & Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, one of the world's most respected and influential design competitions , has announced Y Design by Yunnan Tech and Business University as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This highly coveted recognition celebrates the outstanding creativity, innovation, and technical proficiency demonstrated by Y Design in the field of graphic design.Y Design's groundbreaking visual identity system holds significant relevance for the graphic design industry and its stakeholders. By pushing the boundaries of optical illusion principles and geometric forms, this design showcases the potential for fresh, captivating approaches to branding and visual communication. Its successful execution serves as an inspiring example for designers seeking to create memorable, impactful identities that resonate with audiences in an increasingly competitive landscape.Drawing inspiration from the 72 transformations of the Monkey King in the classic Chinese novel "Journey to the West," Y Design features a dynamic logo that generates different optical illusions through the strategic arrangement of cuboids along the X, Y, and Z axes. This innovative approach results in a striking, versatile identity that effectively conveys the multidimensional nature of Y Studio's research and design work. The use of embossing technology on promotional materials further enhances the design's three-dimensional effect, creating a tactile and visually engaging experience for viewers.Yunnan Tech and Business University's success in the A' Design Award competition is expected to inspire further exploration and innovation within the institution's design programs. The recognition bestowed upon Y Design serves as a testament to the skill, creativity, and dedication of the university's faculty and students, reinforcing its position as a leading institution in the field of design education. This achievement is likely to attract increased interest from prospective students, collaborators, and industry partners, fostering new opportunities for growth and development.Y Design was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Liu Kaiyi, Li Yingxing, Zhang Weiwei, and the talented team at Yunnan Tech and Business University.Interested parties may learn more about Y Design and its creators at the A' Design Award's dedicated winner's page:About Yunnan Tech and Business UniversityYunnan Technology and Business University (YTBU) is a fully accredited, private university located in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China. Boasting a beautifully landscaped 200-acre campus, YTBU is dedicated to providing high-quality education and fostering innovation across various disciplines, including design, technology, and business.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through practical, innovative solutions. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, expertise, and creative capacity of designers, highlighting their contributions to their respective fields and their potential to improve quality of life and drive positive change.About A' Design Award and CompetitionThe A' Design Award and Competition is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of designers and brands whose products and projects positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage, the competition inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicdesignaward.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.