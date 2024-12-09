Global Environmental, Social And Governance ESG Investment Analytics Market Set For 18% Growth, Reaching $3.3 Billion

Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Investment Analytics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ESG investment analytics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%

The ESG investment analytics market has seen notable expansion in recent years. According to the ESG Investment Analytics Global Market Report 2024, it will grow from a robust $1.45 billion in 2023 to an impressive $1.7 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.8%. The momentum in the historic period was primarily driven by economic reductions, improved risk management, the growing need for tools and solutions, advancements in supply chain management, and reputation management for businesses.

How Has The ESG Investment Analytics Market Grown In Recent Years, And What Can We Expect Going Forward?

The ESG investment analytics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing operational efficiency, rising emphasis on corporate social responsibility, growing importance of diversity and inclusion metrics, consumer preferences, and improvement in the data quality.

What Are The Key Market Drivers That Will Influence Growth Going Forward?

The demand for ESG information by investors is expected to be a significant driver of growth for the ESG investment analytics market. ESG Environmental, Social, and Governance data refers to a company's business practices and performance on numerous sustainability and ethical matters. Companies are under increasing pressure to release specific ESG details, such as the impact on the environment, social programs, and governance procedures.

This transparency enables investors to make more informed decisions and institutes accountability within companies. ESG investment analytics assist investors in making effective decisions by providing them with a better understanding of how companies handle risks and opportunities related to sustainability and ethical practices.

For example, an ESG Global Study by reputable US-based financial services firm, Capital Group revealed an upward shift in ESG adoption rates, with 89% of investors adopting ESG practices in 2022, up from 84% the previous year.

This adoption is more pronounced in Europe, where 31% of investors consider ESG data to be a central part of their investment strategy, compared to 26% of investors globally. As such, the rising demand for ESG information is projected to drive robust growth within the ESG investment analytics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The ESG Investment Analytics Market?

There are several influential companies operating in the ESG investment analytics market, including Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, KPMG International Limited, RSM International Ltd., Covestro AG, S&P Global Inc., LSEG Data & Analytics, Wolters Kluwer N.V., MSCI Inc., Conservice ESG, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., Sustainalytics B.V., Intelex Technologies Inc., RepRisk AG, Vigeo Eiris, Persefoni AI Inc., Measurabl Inc., IdealRatings Inc., Arabesque S-Ray GmbH, Truvalue Labs Inc., Verisk Maplecroft, and ESG Enterprise.

How Are Emerging Technologies Influencing The ESG Investment Analytics Market?

Major market players are increasingly turning to technological advancements to improve their services. Artificial Intelligence AI, in particular, is being integrated to enhance data accuracy, automate ESG metric assessments, and provide investors with deeper insights into corporate behavior and sustainability risks.

For instance, in November 2023, Nasdaq launched an AI-powered SaaS platform, Nasdaq Sustainable Lens. The platform is designed to streamline and analyze ESG data management, providing tools for summarization, benchmarking, and trend monitoring across more than 9,000 companies' sustainability disclosures.

How Is The ESG Investment Analytics Market Segmented?

The ESG investment analytics market can be segmented as:

1 By Type: Addressing Environmental, Social And Governance ESG Expectations, Preparing Environmental, Social And Governance ESG Reports

2 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

3 By Application: Financial Industry, Consumer, Retail

In Which Regions Is The ESG Investment Analytics Market Most Prominent?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ESG investment analytics market in 2023. Meanwhile, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The ESG investment analytics market report covers the following regions in depth: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

