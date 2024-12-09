Global Environmental Health And Safety EHS Software Market Set For 8.3% Growth, Reaching 10.41 Billion By 2028

Environmental Health And Safety (EHS) Software Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Environmental health and safety software market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The environmental health and safety EHS software market size from a strong $6.99 billion in 2023 to $7.56 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. This market growth during the historic period can be attributed to increasing requirements for data management, the rise in workplace safety awareness, growing environmental concerns, the need for compliance management, and increased mobile accessibility.

The environmental health and safety EHS software market size is expected to see notable growth in the next few years, projected to reach $10.41 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. This growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions, increased corporate social responsibility initiatives, a higher number of workplace accidents, the automation of compliance processes, and escalating environmental concerns. Technological advancements, integration with IoT devices, data analytics, and machine learning are among the key trends for the forecast period.

An increase in corporate social responsibility CSR initiatives is expected to augment the growth of the EHS software market. CSR programs, which involve specific actions and strategies that companies implement to account for their societal impacts beyond maximizing profits, are on the rise. EHS software plays an important role in the success of these initiatives, helping companies track sustainability efforts, ensure compliance with environmental regulations, and promote safer, more ethical workplaces. The notable increase in corporate social responsibility CSR initiatives is driving the expansion of the environmental health and safety EHS software market.

International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Tetra Tech Inc., UL Solutions Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, Diligent Corporation, Sphera Solutions Inc., Health & Safety Institute Inc., Cority Software Inc., SafetyCulture Pty Ltd., Benchmark ESG, Verisk 3E, Intelex Technologies Inc., Quentic GmbH, EcoOnline AS, iPoint-systems GmbH, Omnigo Software LLC, Dakota Software Corporation, Nimonik Inc., and eCompliance Management Solutions Inc., are some key players operating in the market.

Several leading companies in the EHS software market are directing their efforts towards developing advanced technologies, such as solutions to track and manage workplace incidents. An example of this innovation is the EHS Essentials software launched in February 2023 by the US-based Health & Safety Institute HSI Inc. It was developed to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive and cost-effective EHS solutions, providing a streamlined platform for managing incidents, audits, inspections, and OSHA compliance, thereby improving efficiency and management of EHS responsibilities.

The EHS software market can be divided based on the following components:

1 By Component: Solution, Services

2 By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Application: Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

4 By End-User Vertical: Oil And Gas, Energy And Utilities, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Construction And Manufacturing, Chemicals, Mining And Metals, Food And Beverages, Other End-User Verticals

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

