Global Enterprise Architecture Management Software Market Set For 6.8% Growth, Reaching $1.64 Billion By 2028

Enterprise Architecture Management Software Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Enterprise architecture management software market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

As the global IT landscape grows increasingly complex, the need for efficient enterprise architecture management is paramount. Indicators suggest that the enterprise architecture management software market size has been on a steady growth trajectory, set to leap from $1.18 billion in 2023 to $1.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. Interestingly, critical factors underpinning this growth encompass the escalating demand for effective business-IT alignment, imperative need for IT cost optimization, risk management and compliance requirements, increasing adoption of cloud computing, and the need to enhance business and IT communication and collaboration.

What Does the Future Hold for the Enterprise Architecture Management Software Market?

Buoyed by technological evolutions and a shift toward digital transformation, the enterprise architecture management software market size is projected to burgeon further in the coming years. Forecasts point to a growth trajectory culminating in $1.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. This positive outlook can be primarily attributed to key trends and developments such as the increased adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies, emergence of IoT and AI technologies, growing demand for real-time data visualization and dashboards, adoption of mobile and cloud-based solutions, and a significant surge in the use of automation in EA processes.

What Factors are Catalyzing the Market Growth?

The enterprise architecture management software landscape hasn't been immune to the rapid ascend of cloud-based solutions. These solutions, which incorporate services delivered over the internet, have emerged as a key propeller of market growth in recent times. The adoption of these solutions stems from their potential to offer cost savings, scalability, taking flexibility, and remote accessibility. Notably, leveraging enterprise architecture management software has proven instrumental in enhancing the design, deployment, and management of cloud infrastructures aligning them with business objectives. For example, a Eurostat report from December 2023 highlighted that 45.2% of enterprises within the European Union procured cloud computing services, primarily for hosting email systems and storing electronic files. This marked an increase of 4% from 2021, signaling an emerging trend towards the adoption of cloud-based solutions. Hence, this growing affinity for the cloud is significant in shaping the future growth of the enterprise architecture management software market.

Who are the Key Industry Players?

The competitive landscape of the enterprise architecture management software market is underpinned by several globally recognized players including International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, OpenText Corporation, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Planview Inc., IDERA Inc., Amyx Inc., MEGA International, and Cameo Global, among others. These industry stalwarts continue to shape market trends and dynamics via an array of innovative products and solutions.

Emerging Trends: AI Integration Gains Momentum

Several companies operating in the enterprise architecture management software market are capitalizing on artificial intelligence AI capabilities to augment their advanced analytics offerings. AI-driven enterprise architecture management solutions leverage artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance IT architecture management, aligning IT with business goals more seamlessly. A testament to this trend is the recent launch of HOPEX Aquila by Mega International, an AI-driven enterprise architecture management platform with features such as automated IT rationalization and cloud migration recommendations, a simplified report builder for data-driven decision making, and a revamped user interface for improved usability.

How is the Market Segmented?

The enterprise architecture management software market report breaks down the market by:

1 Type: Cloud Based, On Premises

2 Application: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

3 Vertical: Banking Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Consumer Goods And Retail, Telecommunication, Information Technology IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare And Lifesciences, Other Verticals

Regional Analysis: North America Leads the Way

In terms of regional growth, North America held the majority share in the enterprise architecture management software market in 2023. Simultaneously, other significant regions profiled in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

