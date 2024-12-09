Generative Artificial Intelligence In Defense Projected to Reach $1.66 Billion By 2028

Generative Artificial Intelligence In Defense Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Generative artificial intelligence in defense market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%” — The Business Research Company

How Has the Generative Artificial Intelligence In Defense Market Fared and What Is Its Projected Growth?

The generative artificial intelligence in defense market size has grown exponentially in recent years, rising from $0.58 billion in 2023 to $0.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.4%. Factors such as demand for autonomous systems, cybersecurity threats, the need for enhanced security, increased military spending, and data explosions have all attributed to this surge.

In the next few years, the generative artificial intelligence in defense market size is expected to see exponential growth. It is projected to reach $1.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.6%. This robust growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as increasing defense budgets, the need for enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance, and strategic military planning and simulation. Also, demand for autonomous systems, as well as advancements in data analytics capabilities, will further drive market growth.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Generative Artificial Intelligence In Defense Market?

The market is expected to grow significantly due to rising investments in defense innovation. Defense innovation refers to the development and implementation of advanced technologies and strategies designed to enhance military capabilities and national security. It aims to automate complex tasks, enhance decision-making capacities, and improve efficiency and effectiveness in military operations. For instance, a 5.9% rise in defense investment was noted in a November 2023 report from the European Defense Agency, totalling €58 billion $63 billion, compared to 2021. These crucial investments in defense innovation are driving the growth of the generative artificial intelligence in defense market.

Who Are the Key Industry Players of the Generative Artificial Intelligence In Defense Market?

Major companies operating in this market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services AWS, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, Google Cloud, BAE System plc., Thales Group, L3 Technologies, Leidos Holdings Inc., Huntington Ingalls Industries, Science Applications International Corporation SAIC, Palantir Technologies, AeroVironment, C3.AI inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Generative Artificial Intelligence In Defense Market?

Key companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as generative artificial intelligence chatbots. These AI-driven tools use advanced algorithms to understand and generate human-like responses, which assist users in tasks, queries, and information. For example, the United States Department of the Air Force DAF and the Air Force Research Laboratory AFRL launched an AI chatbot, non-classified internet protocol generative pre-training Transformer NIPRGPT, designed to interact like a human in June 2024. This chatbot helps service members with tasks such as communications, coding, and exploring new technologies securely.

The generative artificial intelligence in defense market covered in this report is segmented into:

1 By Components: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3 By Application: Target Recognition, Decision Support Systems, Autonomous Systems, Cybersecurity, Other Applications

4 By End-Users: Government Or Military, Defense Contractors, Research Institutions

How Is the Generative Artificial Intelligence Market Segmented Across Different Regions?

North America was the largest region in the generative artificial intelligence in defense market in 2023. However, the market extends over several regions globally, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

