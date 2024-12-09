Global Generative AI In Digital Marketing Market Set For 32.3% Growth, Reaching $7.6 Billion By 2028

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Marketing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) in digital marketing market size is expected to see grown exponentially in the next few years. It will grow to $7.6 billion in 2028 with (CAGR) of 32.3%” — The Business Research Company

What Can We Expect From The Generative AI In Digital Marketing Market?

The generative artificial intelligence AI in digital marketing market has experienced exponential growth in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue. Forecasts indicate the market will grow from $1.88 billion in 2023 to $2.48 billion in 2024, demonstrating a potent compound annual growth rate CAGR of 32.1%.

Why Is the Digital Marketing Market Growing At Such a Rapid Pace?

Growth during the historical period can be attributed to the increased adoption of digital channels, advancements in AI technology, growing data availability, demand for personalization, cost reduction in marketing, competitive pressure, and enhanced customer insights. Furthermore, the upcoming years are poised for even more significant expansion. In fact, by 2028, the generative AI in digital marketing market size is anticipated to reach $7.6 billion at a CAGR of 32.3%.

What Are the Major Trends and Drivers of the Generative AI In Digital Marketing Market?

The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of AI capabilities, integration with emerging technologies, increased focus on customer experience, the rise of omnichannel marketing, regulatory and privacy considerations, growth in mobile and voice search, and increased investment in AI research. Notable trends in the forecast period include AI-driven content creation, real-time personalization, enhanced customer interaction tools, predictive analytics, integration with customer relationship management CRM systems, use of AI in creative design, ethical AI, and bias mitigation.

The growing prominence of video content is expected to further propel the growth of generative AI in the digital marketing market. Video content has become an increasingly effective means of engaging audiences, conveying complex information visually, and driving higher levels of interaction across digital platforms. Generative AI in digital marketing acts to boost video content creation by automating production, personalizing visuals, and optimizing engagement — elements that increase brand consistency, target diverse audiences more effectively and scale marketing efforts.

Which Companies Are the Key Players in the Generative AI In Digital Marketing Market?

Major companies operating in the generative AI in digital marketing market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., Acquia Inc., HubSpot Inc., Zeta Global Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Yext Inc., Hootsuite Inc., SEMrush Inc., among others. These companies are actively integrating marketing workflow features, such as journey optimizers, to increase efficiency and profitability.

What Does the Future Hold for the Generative AI In Digital Marketing Market?

The market segment is poised for significant growth. By component, the market is divided into Software and Services. Channel-wise the market is segmented into Search Engine Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Mobile Marketing, and other channels. Its application touches upon Personalization, Content Generation, Social Media Management, Advertising Optimization, Predictive Analysis, and other applications.

Moreover, it is worth noting that in terms of regional outreach, North America was the largest region in the generative AI in digital marketing market in 2023. The regions covered in this report extend to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

