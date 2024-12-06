2024 China-ASEAN Marathon Begins in Fangchenggang City

FANGCHENGGANG CITY, China, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 24th, the 2024 China-ASEAN Marathon kicked off at the Beibu Gulf Ocean Culture Park in Fangchenggang City. Over 20,000 participants from over a dozen countries and regions gathered in this scenic coastal bay city to participate in the event.

The event features four categories: a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K fitness run, and a 5K fun run. Both the full and half marathons will start and finish at the Beibu Gulf Ocean Culture Park, passing by city landmarks such as Egret Park, Fubo Cultural Park, Xiwan Scenic Area, Xianren Mountain Park, and the Zhenyuling Bridge. The race course is designed to showcase the urban landscape and coastal scenery, highlighting the unique "sea, beach, and mountain" characteristics of Fangchenggang City.

The event successfully broadened its network of international connections, receiving strong support from several international friendship cities and the consulates general of ASEAN countries, including Cambodia and Myanmar, in Nanning. International partners such as Yeongdong County in South Korea, Rzeszów in Poland, and Quang Ninh Province in Vietnam actively sent delegations to participate in and observe the race. Additionally, international friends such as Zhukovsky City in Russia, Loei in Thailand, and Hai Phong City in Vietnam have also sent congratulatory messages.

In the end, Kenyan runners dominated the competition, winning both the men’s and women’s marathon titles.

