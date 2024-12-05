Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources For Potential Flash Floods

TEXAS, December 5 - December 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall and flash flooding in East and Southeast Texas this weekend.



"Texas is deploying emergency response resources ahead of severe weather,” said Governor Abbott. "As heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats begin this weekend, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and search and rescue teams to help local officials respond throughout the heavy rainfall and storms. Texans are urged to monitor the weather, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”



According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall with the potential to cause flash flooding is expected in East and Southeast Texas beginning Sunday and lasting into the overnight hours.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support local flood response operations:

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Warden Search and Rescue Boat Teams



Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and prepare an emergency supply kit. Texans can access flood information at TexasFlood.org, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, locate flood safety information at TexasReady.org, and find general preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

