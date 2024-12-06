Charming Chic Boutique Opens in Gastonia, NC, Offering Stylish Clothing and Accessories with Exciting New Additions

GASTONIA, NC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charming Chic Boutique LLC is excited to formally announce the official opening of its store in February 2024, providing women with a curated selection of clothing and accessories designed for everyday comfort and chic style. Founded by Cathey DeAnn Cummings, a passionate entrepreneur with a background in education, healthcare, and mental health, the boutique brings a fresh perspective to women’s fashion, blending trendsetting designs with exceptional quality.Located in Gastonia, NC, Charming Chic Boutique is committed to empowering women through style. With a focus on versatile and sophisticated fashion, the boutique offers a wide range of products, including clothing, shoes, and accessories. Customers can now also enjoy the boutique’s newest addition: an exclusive collection of cell phone cases. This recently launched collection was specially created to complement the boutique’s trendy offerings and further establish its unique presence in the market.The opening of Charming Chic Boutique has been met with enthusiasm, particularly following a feature on " The Wanelda Diaries ," hosted by Wanelda and her sister Heather Kirk, as part of their popular " Porch Confessions " series. The episode brought widespread attention to the boutique and highlighted the vision behind its creation.“Opening Charming Chic Boutique has been a labor of love, and I’m beyond grateful for the support we’ve received,” Cathey states. “From our grand opening to launching our exclusive cell phone case collection, it’s been a whirlwind of excitement. I want to thank Wanelda and Heather for featuring us on 'Porch Confessions.' Their support has been invaluable in helping us share our boutique with a wider audience.”Cathey also expressed her gratitude to Carina Hatton ( https://www.facebook.com/share/15eSFLwR5H/?mibextid=LQQJ4d ), who built the boutique’s website and provided essential one-on-one training to help Cathey grow as a business owner. Maria Gudelis, who works alongside Carina, has also played a vital role in shaping the boutique’s success. Additionally, Cathey acknowledged her virtual assistant, Hazel Osorio, for her dedicated day-to-day support in managing the boutique’s operations. "I couldn’t have done this without the incredible team behind me. Carina, Maria, and Hazel have all been instrumental in helping Charming Chic Boutique thrive, and I’m so thankful for their contributions," Cathey says.In addition to offering stylish products, Charming Chic Boutique is also dedicated to delivering exceptional service, including free shipping on orders over $50. Customers are encouraged to follow the boutique on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube for updates on new arrivals, styling tips, and exclusive promotions. For customers who sign up to be part of the email list, they will receive 15% off their order.For more information about Charming Chic Boutique, and to view its entire collection, please visit https://charmingchic-boutique.com/ About Charming Chic Boutique LLCCharming Chic Boutique LLC, founded in February 2024, is a women’s boutique offering a thoughtfully curated collection of clothing, shoes, accessories, and exclusive cell phone cases. Based in Gastonia, NC, the boutique is co-owned by Cathey DeAnn Cummings and her husband, Justin Cummings. Cathey, a dedicated wife and mother of three, created the boutique to provide women with stylish, high-quality options for everyday fashion. A proud member of the Gastonia Chamber of Commerce, Charming Chic Boutique is active on multiple social media platforms, connecting with customers nationwide.

