UPDATE - Essex County Sheriff's Dept. / Missing Person

Lancraft has been located safe. Thank you.

Essex County Sheriff’s Department

News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

NEWS RELEASE: MISSING PERSON

CASE#: 24EXC001573

OFFICER FULL NAME: SHERIFF TREVOR COLBY

STATION: ESSEX COUNTY S.D.

CONTACT#: DERBY VT STATE POLICE DISPATCH @ 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/04/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Between Maidstone, VT and Shapleigh, ME

MISSING PERSON: Robert Lancraft

AGE: 85

RESIDENCE: Maidstone, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/04/2024 Essex County Sheriff’s Department received a call that Robert Lancraft was traveling to visit his family in Shapleigh, ME on 12/03/2024 from his residence in Maidstone, VT. Robert did not arrive at the family’s residence and has been reported as a missing person. Robert is described as 5’11” tall and approximately 210lbs. Robert was last seen operating a Silver 2016 Honda CRV with Vermont registration GATORS1. Anyone who has seen Robert or the vehicle is encouraged to reach out to the Derby State Police at 802-334-8881 with any information pertaining to his whereabouts.