Customers Bancorp, Inc. Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Against CUBI

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) securities between March 1, 2024 and August 8, 2024. Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI) Failed to Disclose its Inadequate Anti-Money Laundering Practices

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that Customers Bancorp had inadequate anti-money laundering practices, and as a result, was not in compliance with its legal obligations, which subjected it to heightened regulatory risk.

The complaint alleges that on April 12, 2024, the Company announced its CFO had been fired for "cause" for violating company policy. On this news, the price of Customers Bancorp stock fell almost 5%, to close at $46.62 on April 15, 2024.

The complaint continues that on August 8, 2024, the Federal Reserve announced that it had "identified significant deficiencies related to the Bank's risk management practices and compliance with the appliable laws, rules, and regulations relating to anti-money laundering ("AML")…" On this news, the price of Customers Bancorp stock fell approximately 15%.

Then, on August 8, 2024, the Company disclosed it had entered into a consent order with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Banking and Securities, Bureau of Bank Supervision, which identified deficiencies that "give the Bureau reason to believe that the Bank had engaged in unsafe or unsound banking practices relating to BSA/AML Requirements[.]" On this news, the Company's price fell further.



You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Customers Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by January 31, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

