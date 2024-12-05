Kruger Products exploring advancing construction of new tissue plant

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products Inc. (“Kruger Products”), a company in which KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) holds an equity interest, announced today that, after successfully starting-up its new tissue plant in Sherbrooke, Quebec, it is evaluating advancing the construction of its next tissue plant in response to increased market competition in the fast-growing ultra-premium segment. This proposed new plant would contain a state-of-the-art Through-Air-Dry paper machine along with three converting lines. The result of the evaluation is expected to be announced in early 2025.

This decision is being made in support of the Company’s continued focus on growing its business, protecting market share, and continuing to offer high quality tissue products to customers across North America.

About Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products)

Kruger Products is Canada’s leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.6% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

INFORMATION

François Paroyan General Counsel and Corporate Secretary KP Tissue Inc. 905-812-6936 francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

