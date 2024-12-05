Winners of 2024 St. Louis ORBIE Awards Announced By St.LouisCIO

Executives from Deloitte, Bayer, Washington University in St. Louis, Compana Pet Brands, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, & MERS Goodwill Recognized for their Achievements.

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St.LouisCIO, chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. St.LouisCIO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the St. Louis ORBIE Awards at The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel.

“Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant,” said Jennifer Walton, St.LouisCIO Chair. “Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. St. Louis ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming St. Louis’s economy.”

The 2024 St. Louis ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Suda Suvarna, Global Chief Digital Solutions Officer, Sr. Managing Director, Deloitte, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Amanda McClerren, CIO & Head of Digital Transformation and Information Technology, Crop Science division, Bayer, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Jessie Minton, Vice Chancellor for Technology and CIO, Washington University in St. Louis, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Peter Hogan, SVP of IT, Compana Pet Brands, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

›› Mike Kraus, SVP & CIO, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $350 million annual revenue.

›› Ken Somogyi, VP of IT, MERS Goodwill, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $350 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The St. Louis ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Suda Suvarna, Global Chief Digital Solutions Officer, Sr. Managing Director, Deloitte, who was interviewed by Jim Cavellier, EVP & CIO, Cass Information Systems. Over 325 guests attended, representing leading Greater St. Louis organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 St. Louis ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Google Cloud, Oteemo, Technology Partners, & TEKLEIGH

›› Gold sponsors: Fortinet & Globant

›› Silver sponsors: Blue Mantis, CDW, GFI Digital Inc, Oakwood Systems Group, Palo Alto Networks, Tata Consultancy Services, Veeam Software, & Wiz

›› Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, Blue Wave, Cisco, Concero, Liventus, NetCom, Inc., Slalom, & Tanium

›› Media partner: St. Louis Business Journal

›› About St.LouisCIO

St.LouisCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Greater St. Louis chief information officers. St.LouisCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

St.LouisCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

›› About Inspire Leadership Network

The preeminent executive peer leadership network of c-suite technology and security leaders. With over 1,700 members across over 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve in c-level leadership of public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Lexi Baltes

lexib@inspirecio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6db509ac-1c21-459e-a3da-28ad8ac23c87

2024 St. Louis ORBIE Awards Winners Meet the 2024 St. Louis ORBIE Awards winners!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.