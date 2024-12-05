MediciNova Presents Study Update and Interim Analysis of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS (COMBAT-ALS Clinical Trial) at the 35th International Symposium on ALS/MND

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announces the study update and interim analysis results from the Company’s COMBAT-ALS Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) will be presented at the 35th International Symposium on ALS/MND held December 6-8, 2024 in Montreal, Canada.

The highlights of the presentation, titled, “COMBAT-ALS Phase 2b/3 Trial of MN-166 (Ibudilast) in ALS: Trial Update and Interim Analysis Results” (Abstract # 302), include:

Study Update: As of November 15, 2024, a total of 217 participants have been enrolled and 183 participants were assigned to either MN-166 or placebo group.

Pre-defined interim analysis was conducted to evaluate the correlation between the 6-month and 12-month data and assess the 12-month double-blind phase trial design.

A subset of patients from the full analysis set who had ALSFRS-R data at 6 months and at least one post-6-month data point. Correlation analysis of the Combined Assessment of Function and Survival (CAFS) scores at 6 and 12 months as well as modified CAFS scores and ALSFRS-R scores were evaluated.

Positive correlations were observed between the 6-month and 12-month data for CAFS score (0.71), modified CAFS score (0.70), and ALSFRS-R (0.69). [Note: Values in parentheses are Spearman Rank Correlation coefficients]

Positive correlations were also observed for Bulbar score (0.74), Fine motor score (0.71), and Gross motor score (0.67), but not for Respiratory score. [Note: Values in parentheses are Spearman Rank Correlation coefficients]

Interim analysis results were reviewed and validated by an external independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), which recommended that the trial continue as per the protocol.

MediciNova CMO and Director Kazuko Matsuda commented, "The interim analysis showed a positive correlation between the 6-month and 12-month data. We considered a change in the treatment period, decided to continue the trial with the current treatment plan based on the DSMB's recommendation. We believe these results will be valuable in designing studies for rapidly progressing diseases like ALS. As of mid-November 2024, over 200 patients have been enrolled and more than 180 patients assigned, if we continue to actively enroll in the COMBAT-ALS study, we expect to complete patient assignments by June 2025 with trial results expected in 2026. Concurrently, we have been supporting continued treatment for those patients wishing to continue MN-166 treatment after the 6-month open-label phase via the FDA's Expanded Access Program (EAP). Next year, the NIH-funded, large-scale Expanded Access Program trial is set to begin, and we look forward to the opportunity to provide access to MN-166 to more ALS patients.”

About MN-166 (ibudilast)

MN-166 (ibudilast) is a small molecule compound that inhibits phosphodiesterase type-4 (PDE4) and inflammatory cytokines, including macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). It is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), progressive MS (multiple sclerosis), and DCM (degenerative cervical myelopathy); and is also in development for glioblastoma, Long COVID, CIPN (chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy), and substance use disorder. In addition, MN-166 (ibudilast) was evaluated in patients that are at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad late-stage pipeline of novel small molecule therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on two compounds, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), with multiple mechanisms of action and strong safety profiles, MediciNova has 11 programs in clinical development. MediciNova’s lead asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is currently in Phase 3 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) and is Phase 3-ready for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). MN-166 (ibudilast) is also being evaluated in Phase 2 trials in Long COVID and substance dependence. MN-001 (tipelukast) was evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and a second Phase 2 trial in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is ongoing. MediciNova has a strong track record of securing investigator-sponsored clinical trials funded through government grants.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David H. Crean, Ph.D.

Chief Business Officer

MediciNova, Inc

info@medicinova.com

