Joanne Shaw Taylor Showcases Her Guitar Prowess On New Powerful Single, 'I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down'

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock powerhouse Joanne Shaw Taylor has released her newest single, “I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down,” NOW streaming on all major platforms. With searing guitar riffs and raw, rocking energy, the song captures the frustration and resolve of ending an on-again, off-again relationship dominated by unfulfilled promises. Opening with blistering slide guitar and building into a driving riff, the track showcases Joanne’s signature blend of passionate vocals and fiery guitar work. Watch the official music video HERE “‘I Gotta Stop Letting You Down’ is a story about an on-and-off-again relationship with someone who keeps making promises they can’t fulfill,” Joanne shares. “It’s about someone whose lack of self-esteem governs their choices, to the point where you have to decide to stop letting them disappoint you.”The song’s heartfelt lyrics, like “Babe, I gotta stop letting you let me down,” stand out as a powerful declaration of self-worth and empowerment. Joanne's passionate performance, alongside Audley Freed on rhythm guitar and Doug Lancio on slide guitar, is enhanced by Kevin Shirley's production, which amplifies the raw emotion and gritty rock energy of the song.“I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down” follows the recent release of “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now,” a deeply personal exploration of grief and healing, as well as earlier singles like “All The Things I Said” and her celebrated cover of “Black & Gold.” Together, these tracks reveal Joanne’s depth as a songwriter and her ability to navigate a range of emotional landscapes while staying true to her blues-rock roots. With praise from music legends such as Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, Joanne continues to push creative boundaries, solidifying her reputation as one of the leading voices in contemporary blues-rock.Looking ahead, Joanne will perform on Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X from March 21-26, 2025, before embarking on her 2025 U.S. Spring Tour, bringing her unparalleled artistry to even more fans across the country. With her unparalleled stage presence and masterful musicianship, each show offers fans a dynamic and unforgettable experience. For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, visit, www.joanneshawtaylor.com KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEAMarch 21-26, 2025 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X2025 US SPRING TOURMarch 28 - Portland, ME - AuraMarch 29 - Cranston, RI - The Historic Park Theatre & Event CenterMarch 30 - New York, NY - Sony HallApril 1 - Easton, PA - State TheatreApril 2 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield PlayhouseApril 4 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton LiveApril 5 - Port Washington, NY - Landmark on Main StreetApril 6 - Wilmington, DE - The Baby GrandApril 8 - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson CenterApril 9 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou TheaterApril 11 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVEApril 13 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Blues FestivalApril 14 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger TheatreApril 15 - Jackson, MS - Duling HallApril 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial HallApril 18 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive ColumbusFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

