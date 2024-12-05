City announces nine recipients of Affordable Housing Trust Fund awards

The City of Lawrence is allocating Affordable Housing Trust Fund awards to nine projects as part of the 2025 grant cycle. The Lawrence City Commission approved the awards during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Eligible projects for funding include the acquisition, rehabilitation and development of affordable housing, accessibility modifications to affordable housing, housing vouchers and emergency rental assistance, projects that increase community awareness on affordable housing, and projects that advance racial equity in affordable housing access.

The nine organizations and projects selected to receive funds in 2024 are listed below:

The Douglas County Housing Stabilization Collaborative will be awarded $200,000 for emergency rental and utilities assistance. The collaborative is a collective impact group of social service agencies and government whose mission is to prevent evictions and homelessness through short-term housing assistance.

Flint Hills Holdings Group will be awarded $450,00 for 9 Del Lofts II, which is a new construction of mixed-use, mixed-income (both affordable and market-rate) multifamily rental housing. 9 Del Lofts II will offer eight work/live units and 51 one-bedroom apartments, of which 36 will be restricted to households earning 30%, 40% and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) or less.

Lawrence Habitat for Humanity will be awarded $100,000 for their Critical Repair Program. Lawrence Habitat partners with low-income homeowners in our community to complete necessary home repairs, like new roofs, ramps, plumbing and heating and cooling systems, to ensure affordable housing remains affordable and homes are safe, healthy and decent for years to come.

Independence, Inc. will be awarded $75,000 for their Accessible Housing Program, which assists low-income seniors and people with disabilities with accessibility modifications to their homes.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority (LDCHA) will be awarded $150,000 for Delmar Place, which is a new construction of permanently affordable multifamily senior housing units. Delmar Place will add 32 one-bedroom units and will serve low-income seniors earning below 80% of the AMI. LDCHA plans to have the units ready for move-in by January 2026.

The LDCHA will also be awarded $50,000 to continue their New Horizons Transitional Housing Program. Grants from the program provide 24 months of rental assistance, which is paired with case management to help guests of Lawrence Community Shelter and Family Promise transition to affordable rental housing.

Lawrence Tenants will be awarded $70,000 for a community educator who will plan and execute public programming and other activities to engage with renters, particularly low-income and underrepresented renters. Their goal is to increase tenant awareness of renter protections and empower people with lived experience related to housing affordability and instability.

The Senior Resource Center will be awarded $25,000 for accessibility modifications for low-income seniors.

Tenants to Homeowners will be awarded $80,000 for their Affordable Rental Management program, which focuses on rehabilitation of vacant and/or underutilized housing for the purpose of creating a new unit of affordable housing.

The City’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board has a strong commitment to equitable access to accessible, sustainable and dignified affordable housing across all Lawrence neighborhoods.

