Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation Launches KTBA at Sea X Cruise Sweepstakes

Donations for Entries Start Today for Your Chance to Experience the 10th Anniversary Sold-Out Cruise While Supporting Music Education

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), founded by four-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa, is thrilled to announce the launch of the KTBA at Sea X Cruise Sweepstakes. Starting today, fans can enter for a chance to secure a spot on the sold-out Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise. As part of its tenth-anniversary celebration, an all-star stellar lineup of musicians will perform exclusive performances while cruising through breathtaking destinations. The cruise departs from Miami on March 21-26, sailing to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico. To donate for entries and for more information, please visit HERE This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offers participants the chance to experience an unforgettable floating music festival featuring performances by Joe Bonamassa, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and more. Guests will experience extraordinary music, unique collaborations, curated activities, and intimate interactions with their favorite artists—all aboard the luxurious Norwegian Gem. Visit NOW for more details about Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X!Entries start at just $10, with every dollar providing additional chances to win. There are no limits to the number of entries, and all proceeds benefit KTBA’s mission of supporting music education and providing aid to struggling musicians.The winner will receive:● A balcony cabin for two aboard the KTBA at Sea X Cruise, including taxes, fees, and gratuities● A $1,000 travel stipend● A meet-and-greet with Joe Bonamassa during the cruise● A spa experience certificate● Dinner for two at a fine dining restaurant aboard the ship● A $50 voucher for festival merchandiseEntries are open until January 31, 2025; the winner will be announced on February 6, 2025.This exciting sweepstake follows the foundation’s successful “7 Days of Giving” Auction, which concluded on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024. The third annual auction featured exclusive items such as signed guitars, autographed vinyl, and unique fan packages. Over $10,700 was raised and the proceeds will help provide instruments, supplies, and educational materials to schools in need, continuing KTBA’s dedication to keeping music education alive.Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has impacted over 110,000 students across the U.S. by funding music programs, scholarships, and grants. The foundation expanded its mission in 2020 with the Fueling Musicians Program, offering financial relief to struggling artists. To date, KTBA has raised over $2.7 million in support of music education and artist aid.For more information about the KTBA at Sea X Cruise Sweepstakes or to support the foundation’s mission, visit www.ktba.org For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

