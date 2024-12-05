Governor Newsom issues emergency proclamation to support response to Northern California earthquake

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here. The Governor has directed state agencies and departments to utilize and employ state personnel, equipment, and facilities for the performance of any and all activities consistent with the direction of the Office of Emergency Services and the State Emergency Plan. The proclamation additionally authorizes state agencies to enter into contracts to arrange for the procurement of materials, goods, and services necessary to quickly assist with the response to and recovery from the impacts of the earthquake, allows fairgrounds and state property to be used for sheltering, and allows for the mobilization of CalGuard to support disaster relief.

