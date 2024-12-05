Shimmick Awarded Contract for North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Project

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Construction Company, Inc. (“Shimmick”), a leader in critical infrastructure, water, and transit solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a key role in the North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project by Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro). Shimmick, with our partner Myers and Sons, as part of the Myers-Shimmick Joint Venture (MSJV), will serve as the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) for the project's preconstruction services phase.

The $8.26 million contract for preconstruction services approved on December 5, 2024, by the LA Metro Board of Supervisors, marks the beginning of this transformative 19-mile transit corridor connecting North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock, and Pasadena in California. Featuring 22 new stations, this BRT project will provide faster, more reliable transit options, reduce traffic congestion, and improve air quality with the use of zero-emission electric buses. The construction value for the construction phase, if awarded to Myers-Shimmick Joint Venture by LA Metro, is estimated at $190 million.

"We are excited to once again partner with Myers and Sons and LA Metro on this critical infrastructure project to improve mobility and connectivity for millions of LA County residents," said Ural Yal, CEO of Shimmick. "We are encouraged to utilize the CM/GC project delivery method, which allows the entire project team to work together to address projects risks and set the project up for success during the construction phase."

The project enhances transit access for disadvantaged Equity Focus Communities (EFCs) in the project area, including improved pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and utilizes electric zero-emission buses to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The preconstruction phase will involve close collaboration between the Myers-Shimmick team, Metro, and the design team to refine project designs, ensure cost control, and develop a comprehensive construction schedule. Early utility work is scheduled to begin in 2025, with the project slated for completion by 2028.

For more information, visit Metro's North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor Project Page.

ABOUT SHIMMICK

Shimmick (NASDAQ: SHIM) is a leading provider of water and critical infrastructure solutions nationwide. Shimmick has a long history of delivering complex infrastructure projects from the world's largest wastewater recycling and purification system in Orange County California to the iconic Hoover Dam. Shimmick is at the forefront of delivering solutions to meet the nation’s growing demand for water infrastructure. Our self-performing capability ensures better cost control, quality and client satisfaction across our diverse project portfolio. According to Engineering News Record, in 2024, Shimmick was nationally ranked as a top ten builder of water supply (#8), dams and reservoirs (#6), and water treatment and desalination plants (#7).

