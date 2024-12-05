Estes Rockets Partners with SpaceX to Launch 1:100 Scale Model of the Iconic Falcon 9 Rocket available for Holiday 2024

Penrose Colorado, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estes Rockets, the world leader in model rocketry, is proud to announce the continued collaboration with SpaceX to create a highly detailed, 1:100 scale flying model of the groundbreaking Falcon 9 rocket, complete with a Dragon Crew spacecraft. This partnership brings the excitement of space exploration into the hands of enthusiasts, educators, and aspiring astronauts everywhere.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is the world’s first human-rated, reusable launch vehicle, renowned for its capability to lift payloads to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), geosynchronous orbits, and even to Mars. This model, crafted with precision and authenticity, offers hobbyists a chance to celebrate this engineering marvel.

The Estes 1:100 scale Falcon 9 model is not only a striking display piece on its custom stand but also a fully functional flying rocket. When paired with recommended Estes engines, the Falcon 9 can soar to altitudes of up to 300 feet, delivering an unparalleled launch experience.

“This collaboration with SpaceX is a monumental moment for Estes Rockets,” said Mallory Langford, President of Estes Rockets. “The Falcon 9 represents a giant leap in space technology, and we’re thrilled to provide space enthusiasts with an opportunity to engage with this iconic rocket on a personal level.”

Key Features of the Estes Falcon 9 Model:

• 1:100 Scale Accuracy: A meticulously detailed replica of the Falcon 9 topped with the Dragon Crew spacecraft.

• The SpaceX Falcon 9 model rocket’s display box is a masterpiece of design, featuring sleek, Space X silver logo, custom foam insert that secures and protects the model and showcases the rocket’s iconic design, capturing the awe and innovation of modern rocketry.

• Dynamic Functionality: Capable of flying up to 300 feet on Estes rocket engines.

• Custom Display Stand: A perfect centerpiece for collectors and fans of space exploration.

The Estes Falcon 9 model exemplifies the spirit of innovation and discovery, serving as a gateway for educators to inspire the next generation of STEM learners while celebrating SpaceX’s achievements in modern rocketry.

The Estes 1:100 scale Falcon 9 is now available on Estes Rocket website. For more information, visit www.estesrockets.com

About Estes Rockets

For over 65 years, Estes Rockets has been the leader in the hobby rocketry industry, inspiring generations of engineers, scientists, and space enthusiasts. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Estes continues to ignite a passion for discovery and exploration.

About SpaceX

SpaceX designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company was founded with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets, pushing the boundaries of space exploration and technology.

Attachment

Heidi Muckenthaler Estes Industries 7193729870 hmuckenthaler@estesrockets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.