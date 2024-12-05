Appian To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.

Scotiabank Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco. The fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10th at 2:35pm Pacific Time.

Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco. The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11th at 8:05am Pacific Time. It will be webcast live at the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/121124a_js/?entity=64_2J0GXVM

Replays of the fireside chat will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

