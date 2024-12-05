Corpora.ai Pioneers AI-driven Research Engine Transforming Access to Accelerated Deep Research

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corpora.ai has launched as the first AI-powered research engine offering an in-depth understanding of topics at accelerated speed. Creating a new category in research, Corpora.ai is set to redefine how individuals, businesses, and institutions approach research, offering unparalleled depth, clarity and speed in uncovering knowledge. Founded by UK-based tech innovator Mel Morris, Corpora.ai offers those working across fields including academia, medicine, law, finance, government and journalism an unprecedented tool that transforms the research process.

Search has become increasingly complex for users who seek comprehensive and detailed information. Despite scanning vast amounts of data, traditional search engines, AI tools and large language models (LLMs) often fall short in providing the depth needed for thorough understanding. By leveraging advanced AI and a vast dataset capable of ingesting 2M documents per second, Corpora.ai provides a complete landscape with source attribution on any subject for users to explore and learn. Rather than providing random, simplistic, unverified answers, Corpora.ai distills information from millions of documents and presents it in a structured and sourced format.

“Corpora.ai emerges as a game-changing research engine that mirrors the transformative impact Google had on internet search,” said Mel Morris, CEO and Founder of Corpora.ai. “With Corpora.ai, we have reimagined the Library of Alexandria – the ancient world’s premier hub of learning – in a digital form suited for the 21st century and beyond. Our research engine delivers unique, actionable insights, empowering users to make quick, informed decisions on complex subjects.”

For users, Corpora.ai provides:

A Comprehensive Data Set: Provides deep, detailed insights on any topic, enabling users to query a vast dataset of unstructured information via natural language. Users obtain answers and detailed explanations of a subject with full attribution to the original sources, allowing them to comprehensively research subjects.

Depth and Precision in Knowledge Extraction: Corpora.ai leverages advanced language graphs and AI to synthesize topics, extracting unique insights from thousands of documents every second. Corpora.ai runs queries to functionally break down topics by identifying critical themes, organizing content into relevant categories, and generating comprehensive, accurate summaries.

Real-Time Updates with Near-Zero Latency: Corpora.ai delivers continuously updated insights in real-time, surfacing new information within milliseconds. This unprecedented speed, coupled with its coverage across a vast range of topics, ensures users always work with the most current data. For high-value research tasks, the confidence that every response incorporates the latest information is invaluable for users.



Transforming the Research Landscape

Unlike other AI platforms focusing on generative AI or image production, Corpora.ai accelerates knowledge in an organized, actionable and immediate way. The research engine democratizes access to high-level research without requiring specialized expertise. By addressing the specific needs of users, Corpora.ai enables them to make faster, data-driven decisions. Key features of Corpora.ai include:

Document Discovery: Scans vast realm of academic papers, patents, news articles, legal documents, and reports.

Content Normalization: Eliminates redundancies to surface truly unique insights.

Sophisticated Summarization: Employs cutting-edge AI models to summarize findings with clarity and depth.

Verifiable Content: Ensures every insight is traceable back to credible, original sources.

Adaptive Categorization: Groups insights into actionable categories such as policy, regulation, and digital economy, making complex topics more approachable.

Real-time Information: Integrates data from thousands of sources in real-time, ensuring users receive the most up-to-date and relevant information at any moment.

“Research is an evolving field and what constitutes truth keeps changing with new discoveries,” said Morris. “Corpora.ai pulls from verified sources and encourages innovative thinking by surfacing unconventional, AI-generated ideas. This helps users explore emerging knowledge pathways quickly and uncover groundbreaking insights on emerging trends.”

Today’s launch marks the first opportunity for users to sign up and access Corpora.ai. Early users can submit three topics and receive detailed reports on each. The engine will become widely available in January 2025. Enterprise users signing up to evaluate Corpora.ai will receive priority access before the engine’s open availability.

About Corpora.ai

Launched in 2024, Corpora.ai is the first AI-driven research engine dedicated to providing researchers with a powerful tool that combines the vastness of a library with the speed and accuracy of AI. By mining millions of documents per second and offering fully verifiable insights, Corpora.ai is set to transform how both professionals and scholars explore, understand, and utilize information. For more information, visit corpora.ai .

