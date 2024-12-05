Onity Group Names Valerie Haertel Vice President of Investor Relations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that Valerie Haertel has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. Ms. Haertel will report to Sean O’Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Onity.

Ms. Haertel is responsible for leading Onity’s investor relations activities to accelerate investor outreach and to communicate the Company’s business strategy, financial performance and investment thesis to the investment community. She also will be responsible for maintaining relationships with existing investors and analysts and expanding our analyst coverage profile.

“We are excited to welcome Valerie to lead investor relations at Onity,” said O’Neil. “Her extensive experience in building and enhancing investor relations and external communications programs and strong relationships within the investment community will be invaluable to the communication of our strategic priorities and the factors that drive our financial results to create value for our shareholders. Valerie joins Onity at an exciting time as we have executed a dramatic transformation of our business that is positioned to build upon the strong results we have delivered this year.”

Ms. Haertel brings to the Company more than 20 years of industry-diverse experience across the financial services and healthcare services sectors, having led investor relations at Vestis, a spinoff of Aramark Corporation, CVS Health, BNY Mellon, State Street Corporation and AllianceBernstein.

Valerie Haertel Background

Ms. Haertel has more than 20 years of experience as a leading investor relations and strategic corporate communications professional. She most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations and External Communications of Vestis, a spinoff of Aramark Corporation. Previously, Ms. Haertel led investor relations for Cedar Gate Technologies, preparing the company for an IPO. Prior to this position, she served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations of CVS Health. Prior to joining CVS Health, Ms. Haertel led Investor Relations for Teladoc Health, the largest global telehealth company. She also led global investor relations teams at BNY Mellon, State Street Corporation, Medco Health Solutions and AllianceBernstein. Ms. Haertel is a past chair of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and an inaugural NIRI Investor Relations Charter (IRC) holder and was awarded the NIRI fellow distinction in 2020. She has earned industry recognition from IR Magazine, Institutional Investor Magazine and Greenwich Associates for her work as one of the nation’s top IR professionals. Ms. Haertel holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from St. John’s University in New York and has been serving as a Director on the Tobin Board of Advisors for St. John’s University since 2019.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the possibility of expanding analyst coverage profile, driving financial results, and creating shareholder value. Forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties detailed in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and current reports and quarterly reports filed with the SEC since such date. Anyone wishing to understand Onity’s business should review our SEC filings.

For Further Information Contact:

Investors:

Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations

(561) 570-2969

shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com

Media:

Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications

(856) 917-0066

mediarelations@onitygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.