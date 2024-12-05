One Identity Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024





ALISA VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity named Hot Company: Privileged Access Management (PAM) in 12th Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2024.

One Identity proudly announces it has been named a winner in the Hot Company: Privileged Access Management (PAM) category in the 12th annual Cyber Defense Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading information security magazine.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized amongst the winners of the 12th annual Cyber Defense Awards at CyberDefenseCon 2024,” said Mark Logan, CEO of One Identity. “Being recognized for our advancements in Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a powerful affirmation of the commitment One Identity has to safeguarding critical data and systems while empowering our customers to take charge of enhancing their security. With the intense competition from the industry’s best, this award underscores our dedication to setting new standards in cybersecurity.”

“One Identity embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.”

This award highlights the role One Identity has in advancing privileged access management through solutions including Safeguard, Safeguard On Demand, and PAM Essentials. These solutions empower organizations to manage, authenticate, and analyze privileged access, streamlining the granting of credentials with role-based access controls and automated workflows. With these scalable and reliable PAM solutions, organizations of all sizes can address their complex and ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications, and data essential to business. Their Unified Identity Security Platform brings together identity and access management solutions: Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Active Directory Management (AD Mgmt) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide.

Users can find more information here: https://www.oneidentity.com

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers, and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon.

