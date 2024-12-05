ThinkCareBelieve: Saying No to NATO

Washington, DC, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve's Main Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/12/05/saying-no-to-nato/





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on understanding NATO and what it is really about. ThinkCareBelieve's article shares what people think about NATO's role and what they know about it function in our world and whether NATO has an agenda contrary to keeping Peace. The article shares Professor Jeffrey Sachs' account of the U.S.'s 1990 agreement with Russia not to extend any further eastward into Ukraine closer to Russia's border, and how the U.S. broke that promise in 1994.

ThinkCareBelieve's article shows how NATO is regarded by nations in Europe and what they perceive NATO's role to be, going forward. The article discusses the cost of funding NATO as it relates to the mounting U.S. debt but also the untold cost of NATO, which is human lives.

ThinkCareBelieve's article is written as humanity stands dangerously close to the precipice of Nuclear World War, under President Biden's leadership. The article has an ever-important statement by incloming President Trump addressing this very crucial time of decisions between continued endless wars, or Peace through strength. What would we do if we had Peace and strong working relationships between nations? What could we do to benefit humanity if we weren't spending time and money on wars and weapons? How could we progress as a society if we had the resources to solve problems and innovate?

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace for humanity we all need to find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

Other ThinkCareBelieve Articles:

Why Have Endless Wars Become Normal: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/12/01/why-have-endless-wars-become-normal/

Truth, Declassification and Scientific Journalism: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/12/01/truth-declassification-and-scientific-journalism/

When is AI Tech Harmful? https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/29/when-is-ai-tech-is-harmful/

Money-Laundering in Ukraine: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/29/money-laundering-in-ukraine/

Peace is The Goal, President Trump's Nomination for Nobel Peace Prize: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/28/peace-is-the-goal/

We Need to Roar for the Children: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/27/we-need-to-roar-for-the-children/

Potential Israel Intelligence Hacking: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/24/potential-israel-intelligence-hacking/

On the Verge of Tangible Peace: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/22/tangible-peace/

Time to Break Down the Walls of Child Trafficking: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/21/its-time-to-break-down-the-walls-protecting-child-trafficking/

US Biolabs in Ukraine: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/18/us-biolabs-in-ukraine/

President Trump Declares War on Cartels: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/16/president-trump-declares-war-on-cartels/

Zionism in America Part 1: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/15/zionism-in-america/

Zionism in America Part 2: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/15/zionism-in-america-part-2/

Where are the Missing Children: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/25/where-are-the-children/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

President Trump Works the French Fry Job at McDonald's: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/20/president-trump-works-the-french-fry-job-at-mcdonalds/

###







CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: joanne@thinkcarebelieve.blog WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.