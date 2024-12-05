Parsons Selected as Lead Designer for Newark AirTrain Replacement Program

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has selected the Tutor/O&G joint venture (JV) team, with Parsons as the lead designer, for the Newark AirTrain Replacement Program – Guideway and Stations project. The $1.18 billion project is a critical component of the modernization of Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and will replace the existing, aging AirTrain system with a state-of-the-art automated people mover (APM) to better serve the airport's growing passenger needs.

The new AirTrain system will enhance passenger experience and improve operational efficiency at one of the region's busiest airports. The replacement system will improve reliability, offer modern amenities, and accommodate increasing passenger demand. As the lead designer, Parsons will be responsible for designing 2.5 miles of elevated guideway, along with three new stations—Station 1, Station 3, and the Rail Link Station.

“Parsons is proud to apply our deep aviation expertise to this large-scale infrastructure project,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “The AirTrain is a natural extension of our work on the EWR Terminal A project and will provide a world-class transportation system to support the future of Newark Liberty International Airport.”

The award of the AirTrain contract marks a significant step in enhancing Newark Liberty International Airport's connectivity, with Parsons playing a key role in the project. The new system will directly link the state-of-the-art Terminal A, which was also designed by Parsons in partnership with Tutor Perini. Parsons contributed significant design work to the airport’s broader transit network, addressing the long-standing need for direct access. The team provided key foundational work on the project, ensuring a robust and efficient solution for travelers.

With the addition of this new project, Parsons continues to strengthen its leadership in delivering complex, mission-critical infrastructure solutions across the New York Metropolitan Area. The company’s proven expertise in alternative delivery methods and role as a trusted partner has enabled it to successfully complete a range of high-profile, large-scale projects for PANYNJ.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ aviation expertise, visit www.Parsons.com/aviation/.

To learn more about Parsons’ rail and transit expertise, visit https://www.parsons.com/rail-transit/.

