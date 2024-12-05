Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 septembre 2024

5 décembre 2024

RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2024

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 septembre 2024 du Groupe S.T. Dupont est désormais en ligne sur le site internet de S.T. Dupont (www.st-dupont.com).

Il est également disponible au siège social de la société : S.T. Dupont, 92 Boulevard du Montparnasse, 75014 PARIS.

Pièce jointe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.