H.R. 8704, a bill to require the Secretary of Commerce to establish a grant program to foster enhanced coexistence between ocean users and North Atlantic right whales and other large cetacean

H.R. 8704 would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to establish a grant program to be administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. State, local, and tribal governments; nonprofit organizations; and ocean users would be eligible to apply for grants to carry out projects to reduce harmful interactions between North Atlantic right whales and boats. The bill also would prohibit NOAA from updating a federal rule before 2030 relating to speed restrictions in certain areas to protect North Atlantic right whales. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 8704 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

