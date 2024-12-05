Select Specialty Hospital-Columbus South Hit with “Never Event” Lawsuit

Dr. Greg Vigna Franklin County, Ohio Court Case

Emphasizing the importance of the injured being directed to a hospital that offers surgical treatment of Stage IV wounds for cure

There are many LTACs that advertise ‘specialized wound care’ but do not have plastic surgeons on staff who can fix patients with Stage IV wounds.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Among patients with decubitus-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo myocutaneous flapping, outcomes were generally poor regardless of treatment, and not significantly improved with prolonged antibiotics," states Laura Damioli, MD. Therapeutic Advance in Infectious Disease. Volume 10, pg. 1-9. 2023.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national decubitus ulcer attorney, explains, “Our client was newly injured and paralyzed and was admitted to Select Specialty Hospital with intact skin, and subsequently was discharged with a Stage IV coccyx/sacral decubitus ulcer. That is a Never Event. Select Specialty is a Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTAC). I practiced medicine at an LTAC, and we didn’t cause Stage IV decubitus ulcers, We fixed them with reconstructive surgery, and then we discharged them home after rehabilitation.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “This is a newly paralyzed man. He needed to have his hospital-acquired Stage IV decubitus fixed before proceeding with rehabilitation. Instead, he was discharged with a Stage IV wound.”

What does the literature say about the prognosis of Stage IV wounds with a bone infection?:

What else did Dr. Damioli’s study say?:

1) “We describe treatments and outcomes of hospitalized patients with decubitus ulcer-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo surgical reconstruction or coverage.

2) Of 89 patients meeting inclusion criteria, 34 (38%) received surgical debridement and greater than 6 weeks of antibiotics; 55 (62%) received either antibiotics alone or debridement and less than 6 weeks of antibiotics. The mean age was 55.

3) Within 1 year, 56 (63%) patients were readmitted, 38 (44%) patients were readmitted due to complications from osteomyelitis, and 15 (17%) died.

4) We found no significant differences in readmission related to osteomyelitis, subsequent sepsis, or death by treatment group.”

Read Dr. Damioli’s article: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/20499361231196664

Dr. Vigna concludes, “There are many LTACs that advertise ‘specialized wound care’ but do not have plastic surgeons on staff who can fix patients with Stage IV wounds, like my client. These are serious medical conditions, and the injured need to be directed to a hospital that offers surgical treatment of Stage IV wounds for cure. To do otherwise, in my firm’s opinion, is malpractice.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and an expert in wound care. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide.

Case Number: 24CV008604

Franklin County, Ohio

