Insurance Department issues alert to Humana Medicare Advantage customers

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Insurance Department is alerting Humana customers with Medicare Advantage plans of a change in hospital networks.

The Department has been notified that beginning Jan. 1, 2025, Humana Medicare Advantage plans will no longer be contracted with Sanford Health as an in-network facility. This change impacts 10,556 enrollees across the Midwest, including North Dakota.

Open enrollment for Medicare-related plans ends Saturday, Dec. 7. However, affected Humana members will be eligible for a Special Election Period (SEP) to remain with Humana, select a new Medicare Advantage plan or unenroll even if they recently changed their plan due to open enrollment being available. Impacted members will receive a letter from Humana with information on the SEP.

Eligible members will have up to two months to change coverage. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees Medicare Advantage plans, notified the Department this week of the change, and affected individuals need to act quickly if they wish to change their coverage. Enrollees should review plans to ensure desired providers are in-network with their selected coverage.

Medicare recipients should work with a licensed agent to determine what is best for their insurance needs. Recipients can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program through the North Dakota Insurance Department by calling (888) 575-6611 or visiting insurance.nd.gov.