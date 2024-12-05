Multi-Agency Partnership Will Continue: Hatchery Funding and Trout Stocking

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority celebrated their continued multi-agency agreement to provide $1 million in annual funding for three federal fish hatcheries that have stocked waters in Georgia and Tennessee with millions of trout.

The partnership includes the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Since 2013, TVA has provided funding for trout production at three national fish hatcheries managed by the Service: Dale Hollow and Erwin in Tennessee and Chattahoochee Forest in Georgia. The hatchery-raised trout are then provided to the following tailwaters and reservoirs: Apalachia (Hiwassee River), Blue Ridge, Boone, Cherokee, Fort Patrick Henry, Normandy, Norris, South Holston, Tims Ford and Wilbur. Trout-stocked reservoirs in the plan include Fort Patrick Henry, South Holston, Parksville, Watauga and Wilbur reservoirs. Once stocked, the public can enjoy fishing in these locations.

The four partner agencies announced the continuation of the agreement during a small celebration downstream of Blue Ridge Dam on November 25, which included releasing fish, beside Sugar Creek near Blue Ridge, Georgia. The agreement provides partnership funding through fiscal year 2027 for a total of $3 million.

"This partnership connects state and federal agencies in our work to support the nation’s interest in outdoor recreation," said Mike Oetker, Regional Director, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "By working together, we strengthen the economy, promote clean water, and enhance recreation in the Tennessee Valley. Recreational fishing brings people together, creates lasting memories, and teaches the value of conservation."

“Few things are more enjoyable - and challenging - than testing your fishing skills against trout in the tailwaters of TVA dams and supporting these fish hatcheries helps to provide that opportunity for years to come,” said Michael McCall, TVA chief sustainability officer. “Outdoor recreation on TVA public lands is vitally important for the region’s quality of life and many local businesses. Through partnerships like this, we’re able to make a bigger and better impact to ensure we can offer some of the finest trout fishing in the country.”

“Trout fishing in the beautiful streams of East Tennessee is a time-honored tradition that brings together friends and families to enjoy the outdoors,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We are grateful for the ongoing partnerships we have with state and federal agencies to ensure our natural resources are sustainable and accessible for generations to come.”

“This longstanding partnership effort between federal and state agencies provides the mechanism that allows us to continue to offer high quality trout fishing,” said Ted Will, director of the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division. “Maintaining this partnership and working together gives us the ability to meet angler needs and additionally add economic value to communities in these mountain areas.”

Each year, the TVA-Service partnership provides 500,000 brook, brown, cutthroat and rainbow trout to TVA waters. More than 256,000 anglers are estimated to fish for trout in Tennessee and Georgia waters each year, spending about $75 for every $1 invested in the hatchery program, and producing an economic impact of about $50 million.

###