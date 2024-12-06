"The Mystique of Spanish La Florida" to Air on Florida Frontiers Radio Program Starting December 6th

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- History Illustrations , a St. Augustine-based publisher, is proud to announce that its latest book, The Mystique of Spanish “La Florida”, will be featured on the Florida Frontiers radio program, airing on PBS radio stations across Florida from December 6 through December 12. It will also air on WJCT in Jacksonville on December 7.Florida Frontiers, produced by the Florida Historical Society, will spotlight author and illustrator Dr. Warren Clark, along with his daughter, Jessica Clark, a seasoned Jacksonville area broadcast journalist. The program will showcase the book’s unique approach to Spanish colonial history in Florida, blending captivating storytelling with Dr. Clark’s cartoon-style illustrations.Dr. Warren Clark’s vibrant artwork brings complex historical events to life in a way that is both engaging and easy to understand, with each piece lasting 45 seconds or less. Jessica Clark, based in St. Augustine, specializes in covering the area’s rich history. Together, Jessica and her father often share stories from their lives, some of which inspired the book’s illustrations. Before being released, these illustrations were reviewed by professional historians to ensure accuracy. They offer a vivid portrayal of the profound impact Spanish explorers and settlers had on Florida’s identity, culture, and future.“The story of Florida’s Spanish colonial past is often overlooked, yet it played a crucial role in shaping the state we know today,” said Warren Clark. “The Mystique of Spanish ‘La Florida’ seeks to fill this gap by shedding light on underexplored aspects of Florida’s history, such as early missions, the differences between Spanish and English colonies, and the cultural influences that still resonate today.”Clark added, “Through this radio feature and my recent interview on WJCT’s First Coast Connect , I hope to spark curiosity and inspire a deeper understanding of Florida’s rich, often-forgotten past.”About History IllustrationsFounded in St. Augustine, Florida, History Illustrations is dedicated to publishing books that combine historical storytelling with visually captivating illustrations. In addition to The Mystique of Spanish “La Florida”, the publisher’s other title, Light One Candle, delves into Florida’s diverse cultural heritage. The distinctive cartoon-style illustrations and engaging captions make these books both educational and fun for readers of all ages. For more information, visit www.historyillustrations.com/books

