KYIV, UKRAINE, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recently published report by Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab (Yale HRL) shocks with the scale of crimes against Ukrainian children. According to the document, Russia not only deports children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine but has also developed a deliberate program for their adoption by Russian citizens. This policy has a deep systemic nature and threatens the identity of the Ukrainian nation.The report describes 314 cases of child deportation, among which 148 have been entered into Russian federal adoption databases. Of these, 42 children have already been placed under guardianship or adopted by Russian citizens. Another 166 children have been placed in Russian families. The study details how Russia uses logistical networks, air transportation, legal, and administrative mechanisms for the illegal transfer of children under guardianship.This policy began back in 2014 after the occupation of Crimea but gained a massive scale since the full-scale invasion in February 2022.The Yale HRL report has become key evidence in exposing crimes that Russia attempted to conceal. Representatives of humanitarian organizations emphasize that this is a systemic violation of children’s rights and international law. They underline that forced adoption aims to destroy the Ukrainian identity in children placed in Russian families, prohibiting contact with their biological relatives.The Fight for ChildrenUkraine, with the support of the international community, is actively working to return the children. Officials emphasize that Russia’s actions are war crimes and that the perpetrators must be held accountable. They call on the global community to continue pressuring Russia to return the children and bring the criminals to justice.Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial-investment group of companies “Aurum Group” and founder of the charitable foundation “AURUM,” commented on this topic:“The scale of this crime resembles an attempt to steal the future of an entire nation. Ukrainian children are not just victims; they are part of our culture, our spirit, our people. Every returned child is a victory that brings us closer to justice.“In her view, the main focus now should be on intensifying international pressure to jointly bring all the children home. “This is a fight that goes beyond borders. The world must understand: silence is complicity,” Lebedieva emphasizes.Alona Lebedieva also stresses the need for long-term support for these children after their return: “We must ensure not only their return but also their rehabilitation and integration into society. These children have experienced trauma, and it is our responsibility to help them restore their connection with their homeland and culture.“Stolen Childhood: Consequences for Ukraine’s FutureThe results of the Yale HRL study open our eyes to a horrifying reality. This fight for the children is not only about a humanitarian mission but also about defending fundamental human rights. Ukraine will not cease its efforts until every child returns home and every perpetrator of these crimes faces trial.As Alona Lebedieva emphasizes: “Our duty is not to stop until justice is restored. This is not only our national pain but also a challenge for the entire world. If we do not unite against this evil now, we risk losing not only our children but also our very humanity.“

