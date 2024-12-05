Devolved AI Announces Strategic Partnership with GDA Capital to Revolutionize Blockchain-Powered AI Solutions

GDA Capital will help with Devolved AI’s international go-to-market strategies, assist with ecosystem development and capital market initiatives

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devolved AI, a trailblazing decentralized AI platform built on blockchain technology with the mission of creating a transparent, community-driven ecosystem for AI development, is proud to officially announce a strategic partnership with GDA Capital, a leading global digital asset and blockchain investment and capital markets advisory firm. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Devolved AI, as Michael Gord, Founder and CEO of GDA Capital, alongside his team, will serve as strategic advisors to guide the company’s growth and innovation initiatives.

The partnership brings together Devolved AI’s groundbreaking Argocoin ($AGC) token and decentralized AI infrastructure with GDA Capital’s unparalleled expertise in capital markets, blockchain strategy, and international industry-wide networks. By integrating their strengths, the two organizations aim to unlock new opportunities in decentralized AI solutions, enhance accessibility to intelligent systems, and advance the use of blockchain technology to empower AI innovation.

Michael Gord, a seasoned web3 entrepreneur and investor in the blockchain industry, along with GDA Capital’s team, will collaborate with Devolved AI to refine its go-to-market strategies, drive ecosystem development, capital market initiatives, and foster partnerships that accelerate adoption. Their collective guidance is poised to strengthen Devolved AI’s position as a leader in the intersection of AI and blockchain.

“This strategic partnership with GDA Capital represents a monumental step forward for Devolved AI,” said Nathan Peterson, CEO of Devolved AI. “Michael Gord and his team bring decades of combined expertise in blockchain and digital assets, and we’re thrilled to leverage their strategic advisory to expand our platform’s impact. Together, we are setting the stage to redefine decentralized AI applications and push the boundaries of innovation.”

Michael Gord shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Devolved AI is at the forefront of a transformative wave in the intersection of blockchain and AI. GDA Capital is proud to join forces with such a visionary team, providing strategic guidance to accelerate their mission of democratizing AI. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting groundbreaking technologies that harness blockchain’s potential to revolutionize industries.”

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a leading global investment firm focused on digital assets and blockchain technology. With a diverse portfolio of investments and a strong track record of success, GDA Capital provides capital markets advisory services, capital formation, asset management and global go to market solutions to clients worldwide. GDA has a team of seasoned professionals with deep expertise in finance, technology, growth strategies and blockchain innovation. For more information, visit https://gda.capital.

About Devolved AI

Devolved AI is a decentralized AI platform built on blockchain technology with the mission of creating a transparent, community-driven ecosystem for AI development. Devolved AI operates on Argochain, their proprietary Layer-1 blockchain, enabling global collaboration in creating AI models, decentralized applications (dApps), and an advanced Large Language Model (LLM), Athena. Powered by our Argocoin token ($AGC), Devolved AI is designed to address the critical challenges of centralized AI—lack of transparency, accountability, and fairness—by putting the control back into the hands of the community. For more information, visit https://devolvedai.com.

